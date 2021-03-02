Seek alternative sources of income, Osinbajo charges NIPSS

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) to be proactive and source for alternative means of generating funds aside from relying solely on budgetary allocations.

Osinbajo gave this charge yesterday while inaugurating the Senior Executive Course 43 of NIPSS at the Presidential Villa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said budgetary allocation would always be limited because of the competing responsibilities of the government.

He said: “While government will continue to do its best to support the National Institute, I should stress that budgetary provisions alone will always be limited given competing needs and responsibilities of government.

It is therefore imperative for NIPSS to be even more pro-active and creative in seeking alternative sources of funding.”

The Vice President urged the participants to unlock the mystery of failed or poorly implemented policies and projects and promote a practical, nitty-gritty guide to implementing projects and policies.

Commenting on the theme of the Course 43 programme titled “Getting Things Done: Strategies for the Implementation of Policies and Programmes in Nigeria”, the Vice President noted that it reflected challenge of poor policy implementation which has been the bane of development in the country.

“The proverbial gap between intention and results; between policy and stated outcomes; delivering on campaign promises or even just doing what the well-articulated policy papers say

