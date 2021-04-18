Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness

By the nature of man, every human being under the heaven loves to be showered with good things at all times. He wants good food, shelter and clothing. God has the power to provide man with all these without any side effect. Hence the Bible says in Proverbs10:22, 24,

The blessing of the Lord, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it. The fear of the wicked, it shall come upon him: but the desire of the righteous shall be granted.

Whenever God blesses a man, the name of the person always rings bell from generation to generation. God took an oath to bless Abraham and the Bible reports he was blessed in all things. God also favoured Job and the same Bible describes him as the richest man in the east. God has the capacity and the willingness to endow any man with good things but there is a precondition to that effect.

The Bible reveals it thus in Matthew 6:33, But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Every good father knows the needs of his children and goes along to provide for those things which will keep the family running. At the same time the father expects obedience from the children and they will live their lives according to the legacies he passed onto them.

I have seen some earthly parents disown their children because such offspring are either armed robbers, kidnappers or terrorists, prostitutes or such activities that smear the family values with shame.

The Almighty God on his own part wants all human he created to obey and serve him. Unfortunately many are interested in towing the line of the Devil. God is ready to give us all things in accordance with His will and our needs but we must serve him.

The purpose of creation of man is to serve God to give Him pleasure as the Bible says in Revelation 4:11, Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.

Whoever serves and pleases God will never be left to be in need. God will in His own part pr ovide for the person. When you seek to serve God in holiness and righteousness all you need to make life worthwhile will be given to you.

God will always be pleased with the person that serves and pleases Him at all times. Whatever the person asks in the name of Jesus Christ will be done for him or her. The Bible says in John14:13-14, And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it. Whatever we ask from God in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ will always be granted.

However, whoever must be in good page with God must be born again by accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour.

By the time you must have done this, living your life according to the will of God, all the requests that are in accordance with the will of God will be granted. God will uphold you till you make heaven at last in Jesus name. 1 tim2v3-4 says ”For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our savior who will have all men to be saved and come to the knowledge of truth”

God wants all men to be saved including you reading this message, so reciprocate this gesture of God by accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal savior and you will be qualified for heaven at last in Jesus name.

