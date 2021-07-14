SEEK FOREIGN HELP TO TACKLE INSECURITY NOW—ONITIRI URGES BUHARI

BUHARI administration has been urged to as a matter of urgency, seek foreign help to tackle the present intractable and overwhelming security problems now staring Nigeria in the face.

The Federal Government should also delegate powers to the Vice president and the Chief of Staff to the President to take charge of security matters for effectiveness and prompt action because they are younger.

This call was made by a renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, in a strongly-worded Press statement in Lagos yesterday.

Chief Onitiri said Nigerians wanted to know what President Muhammadu Buhari was doing to tackle the problems of AK-47 riffles armed herdsmen invading farmlands, destroying farms and crops, chasing away farmers, maiming and killing them, kidnaping and raping their women and children throughout the country.

He said the activities of the herders and kidnappers were already creating hardships and famine for the entire nation which must be checked immediately.

The social critic also suggested that the government should engage the services of young and able-bodied Nigerians, train and arm them massively to confront the menacing kidnappers and terrorists.

Said Chief Onitiri: “We Democrats and lovers of Nigeria wish to call on President Buhari to make use of his vice President and his chief of staff. The insecurity seems to overwhelm the Presidency and the federal government.

“Everyday we are bombarded with news of numerous Nigerians being kidnapped and maimed. Even with the ransom paid to these heartless bandits, some victims are still being killed.

“Kidnapping has now turned to the most lucrative business in Nigeria. This is sickening and nauseating to patriotic Nigerians.

“Before every Nigerian is kidnapped and maimed, seek foreign help, engage the services of the youths, and bring in the vice President to assist as he was drafted to the trader money and SMES scheme.

“He is a more younger person, full of dynamism and highly cerebral. With the involvement of the vice president and the chief of staff, I strongly believe we shall have a reprieve. For every problem there is a solution.”

Chief Onitiri emphasised that Nigerians should not allow this insecurity to the country’s

economy destroy the fabric of our society.

He also stressed the need for State Police to be seriously considered and approved, to enable the various states of the federation kickstart state policing, allowing the state policemen to carry arms.

According to the social critic, the Nigeria Police Force should be allowed to employ more agile youths that are daily roaming the streets for jobs. Both the Armed Forces and policemen should be adequately remunerated for their risky jobs, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...