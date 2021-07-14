News

SEEK FOREIGN HELP TO TACKLE INSECURITY NOW—ONITIRI URGES BUHARI

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on SEEK FOREIGN HELP TO TACKLE INSECURITY NOW—ONITIRI URGES BUHARI

BUHARI administration has been urged to as a matter of urgency, seek foreign help to tackle the present intractable and overwhelming security problems now staring Nigeria in the face. 

The Federal Government should also delegate powers to the Vice president and the Chief of Staff to the President to take charge of security matters for effectiveness and prompt action because they are younger.

This call was made by a renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, in a strongly-worded Press statement in Lagos yesterday. 

Chief Onitiri said Nigerians wanted  to know what President Muhammadu Buhari was doing to tackle the problems of AK-47 riffles armed herdsmen invading farmlands, destroying farms and crops, chasing away farmers, maiming and killing them, kidnaping and raping their women and children throughout the country. 

He said the activities of the herders and kidnappers were already creating hardships and famine for the entire nation which must be checked immediately. 

The social  critic also suggested that the government should engage the services of young and able-bodied Nigerians, train and arm them massively to confront the menacing kidnappers and terrorists. 

Said Chief Onitiri: “We Democrats and lovers of Nigeria wish to call on President Buhari to make use of his vice President and his chief of staff. The insecurity seems to overwhelm the Presidency and the federal government.  

“Everyday we are bombarded with news of numerous Nigerians being kidnapped and maimed. Even with the ransom paid to these heartless bandits, some victims are still being killed.

“Kidnapping has now turned to the most lucrative business in Nigeria. This is sickening and nauseating to patriotic Nigerians. 

“Before every Nigerian is kidnapped and maimed, seek foreign  help, engage  the services of the youths, and bring in the vice President to assist as he was drafted to the trader money and SMES scheme. 

“He is a more younger person, full of dynamism and highly cerebral. With the involvement of the vice president and the chief of staff, I strongly believe we shall have a reprieve.   For every problem there is a solution.”

Chief Onitiri emphasised that Nigerians should not allow this insecurity to the country’s 
economy destroy the fabric of our society.

He also stressed the need for State Police to be seriously considered and approved, to enable the various states of the federation kickstart state policing, allowing the state policemen to carry arms. 

According to the social critic, the Nigeria Police Force should be allowed to employ more agile youths that are daily roaming the streets for jobs. Both the Armed Forces and policemen should be adequately remunerated for their risky jobs, he added. 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa kick against fake news, propaganda of social media

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has condemned the absence of ethical standards of conventional media in the social media platforms that have portrayed journalism practice as a battle ground for fake news, half-truths, humour and propaganda. The governor noted that professional and untrained journalists should upgrade their skills to effectively and efficiently discharge their duties, […]
News

#EndSARS: Lawyers alleges threat to life, petitions DSS, Police

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A lawyer and political activist, Mr, Dele Farotimi, yesterday alleged threat to his life over his position in respect of unfolding events in connection with the #EndSARS activities in Lagos State. Farotimi, who is a member of Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said that he had already petitioned Department of State […]
News

India’s coronavirus cases surge to 2.9m

Posted on Author Reporter

  India hurtled toward the 3 million mark for coronavirus cases on Friday, reporting 68,898 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2.9 million, reports Reuters. Deaths in the same period jumped by 983, with the total […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica