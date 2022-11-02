News

Seek journalists’ safety, MRA urges govt

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on governments at all levels to fulfill their obligations in ensuring the safety of journalists by investigating all attacks against media practitioners as well as prosecuting and punishing the perpetrators of such attacks.

The civil organisation said these would send a strong signal to those who attack journalists that they can no longer do so with impunity while also giving the media the confidence to carry out their functions without.

MRA made the call on Wednesday at a press conference it organised to commemorate the 2022 edition of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists and the 10-year anniversary of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, which was endorsed by the UN Chief Executives Board, the highest-level coordination mechanism in the UN system.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, MRA’s Programme Director, Mr. Ayode Longe, reminded the government that the security of citizens is one of its primary functions, saying that the Federal Government to develop and adopt robust mechanisms to protect journalists and ensure their safety and security.

 

