Seek, recover the Holy Spirit, Pastor Olayemi counsels clerics

The General Overseer of Ever Increasing Anointing Ministries, Pastor Taiye Olayemi, has advised any minister of God whose ministry is yet struggling to make a mark in the service of God to retrace their steps and bring back the Holy Spirit into their ministries.

Olayemi, who spoke at a 4-day prophetic Eagle Minister’s Summit, at his church headquarter in Lagos, identified the Holy Spirit as the presence of God and unique essence of the calling of God into the ministry of the gospel of Christ.

According to the cleric, the absence of the Holy Spirit in a ministry is the cause of struggling and fruitlessness of many ministers of God. Olayemi made the observation during his exhortation focusing on the theme of the summit, Hosting of the Holy Spirit, which was part of the Divine Release 2021 yearly programme of Ever Increasing Anointing Ministries.

He said: “Many ministers of God facing challenges in ministry may have either left the essence of their calling into ministry or have abandoned the Holy Spirit in their ministry.

The cleric took his text from the gospel of St. Luke 2:14; and having noted that Mary, the mother of Jesus had left Jesus in the crowd and later searched for him; he advised ministers who may have abandoned the Holy Spirit in their ministry to go into their closets and pray for the return of the missing Holy Spirit.

Olayemi also likened the missing Holy Spirit in some ministries to the missing ax head of one of the sons of the prophet in the book of 2 King 6:5. “Like the son of the prophet cried to his master, Elisha, over his missing Ax head “ministers who have lost the Holy Spirit or their Ax head should cry to God to bring the Holy Spirit back in their ministry.

He also warned pastors who head huge congregations, without the presence of the Holy Spirit, not to be deceived by their massive congregation.

“They should also seek the face of God in prayer for His presence in their congregations.

“You should lock up yourself to seek the face of God to return the missing Holy Spirit in your ministry or the lost grace upon your ministry Like the mother of Jesus went back and searched for him, you must go back to search and bring the missing Holy Spirit back in your ministry.

Don’t seek a man of God. Seek what is missing in your ministry and bring it back. The Holy Spirit is the spearhead or the ax head of your ministry. Go back and bring back your missing ax head.

“Don’t die prematurely. Don’t think your ministry is working on the basis of the crowd you control when the Holy Spirit is missing in that crowd. Go back and pick up the Holy Spirit. God has not called us to be stagnated or frustrated. Search for the missing in your ministry and pick it.

The Holy Spirit is not intimated by your challenge. Until you match the Holy Spirit with your work you can’t get results. If your life is stagnant, it means the Holy Spirit is absent in your life. God is calling us back to what matters; and that is hosting of the Holy Spirit in our ministries.”

The preacher also warned his colleagues not to run their ministries on the basis of assumption. His words: “Ministry is not run on assumption.

If you want to move right with God put aside your ideology. Inferior company cannot produce superior blessings. Our generation has left the Holy Spirit. When you are dealing with the Holy Spirit you don’t assume.

Don’t run your ministry on assumption; doing so is dangerous. It is risky running ministry on assumption. Many ministries today are mere echoes and not voices.

God has called us to be voices in our generation. If you want to be a voice in your generation you must live by the Holy Spirit and not by assumption,” Pastor Olayemi said

