Seek redress in courts, group tells politicians

Non State Actors Consultative Forum (NOSACOF), has advised aggrieved politicians to approach the court and election tribunals and seek redress, rather than undertake unpatriotic actions capable of heating the polity. A statement signed by Lead Convener NOSACOF, Abdulrazaq Alkali and made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, accused the Labour Party (LP) Candidate Mr Peter Obi, LP Vice Presidential candidate Dr Yusuf Datti-Ahmad, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor of Anambra State Chukwuemeka Ezeife and their supporters of undermining Nigeria’s democracy and towing dangerous and unpatriotic path of unfairly criticism. Alkali who stated that the extent to which politicians and political parties on the losing side behave and the route they follow to seek redress was what makes the difference between true democrats and self-centred politicians, maintained that the plot for an interim government as uncovered by the Department of State Security (DSS), was an invitation to anarchy by selfish and self centred politicians. He said: “It is very important that well-meaning Nigerians stand firm when politicians put their selfish agenda against the democratic values of our dear country by exploiting religious and tribal lines and making remarks targeting at jeopardizing the national unity and security of our country. “These sorts of unpatriotic actions are beyond common politics, and it is very important that Nigerians rise up and condemn such actors and their plans by upholding our democratic values and rule of law. Any politicians who felt aggrieved by the electoral process should follow the constitutional means and seek redress in the courts and election tribunals.”
