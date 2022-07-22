News

‘Seek the love you deserve’ Yemi Alade encourages fans in new song ‘ Begging’

Global Afropop superstar Yemi Alade has released her highly anticipated new single, Begging. Following the success of her recent release ‘My Man’ ft Kranium, Yemi continues on the theme of love with Begging.
‘ Begging’ is an Afro pop hit, with strong elements of Jazz and Hi-life it embodies summer with Yemi’s vocals accompanied by a contagious melody.
Yemi Alade is a Nigerian Singer/Songwriter who is one of the pioneers of the Afropop/Afrobeats genre. Two time BET Awards and MOBOs nominee and back to back winner of MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs), Yemi is internationally known for her electrifying stagecraft and eupho- nious voice.
By virtue of her love for her African heritage, Yemi has been nicknamed “Mama Africa”and de- fines her Africanness as her superpower.
Begging is another example of Yem’s refined artist ability, it incorporates everything from Afrobe- ats to R&B and in true Yemi Alade fashion she depicts a story for her listeners. Yemi Alade on Begging:
“Begging is a song which can resonate with many, it’s about stepping out of the dating stage and defining what you want from your partner. With Begging I want to encourage My fans to seek the love they deserve”

 

