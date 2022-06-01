Seeking safety for women journalists, end to gender inequality

In Ebonyi State, women journalists are seeking equality with their male counterparts in the discharge of their duties. They hinge this on the belief that in journalism, there is no woman, since all practitioners are addressed as “gentlemen of the press”. The women journalists are also seeking safety in the profession.

They want a secure environment, they want freedom and they want to excel in the reportage industry. They also want an end to genderbased violence against women, girls and children. It is against this backdrop that a threeday workshop was organised in the state.

The training was organised by the Association of Nigeria Women of Journalists (NAWOJ), Ebonyi State chapter in collaboration with Norwegian Union of Journalists (NORSK JOURNALISTSLAG) with the theme: “Gender Equity and Safety/ Gender Sensitive Reporting for Women Journalists”.

The women journalists are also seeking for an end to all forms of gender-based Violence against women, children and girls. Standing against violence The National President of NAWOJ, Comrade Ladi Bala, who was at the training, said it came at a time that the issue of violence against women was happening everywhere including the newsroom. “This training is deliberately targeted at us to build our capacity in the issue of safety and equity.

You will agree with me that the issue of violence against women is also happening even in our newsrooms. The issue of harassment, the issue of marginalisation, we all suffer from it. There is no equity in the newsroom when it comes to giving assignments. Most of the time, women are allowed only to cover the issues that have to do with women. How many women cover politics, courts, crime? Most of the time you are either on the general beat.

“So, this issue of gender marginalisation is also in the media organisation. This training is to drum into the ears of our managers that it is important for us to report gender issues. We, too, have to take a second look at the landscape of our newsroom. Is there equality in the distribution of assignments? Is the environment safe for our members to ply their trade?

These are the issues and how can our members guide against exposing themselves to violence?” she said. She called on the women journalists to be careful in the practice of journalism to avoid exposing themselves to violence. Bala predicted that there will be violence in the 2023 general election, adding that the training was also aimed at equipping the women journalists for the task ahead. “2023 is just around the corner, there is going to be a lot of violence.

We are here to expose what you need to do to remain safe so that you can report because if you are not alive, you cannot report. Don’t get overzealous that you want to be the first person to break the news. They say no going out because something is happening somewhere and you step out because you want to be the first person to break the news.

Sometimes we take unnecessary risks. “2023 is staring us in the eyes. As journalists, it is a herculean task for us because we need to set an agenda. The destiny of Nigeria in the next eight years will be decided in this month of May by many political parties and we have a moral duty to this country. We have been strategically positioned to shape opinion, to present to the Nigeria public the right kind of information that will make them make a decision that will help in the development of this country.

“The essence of this training is to equip us, looking forward to 2023, how best to allow women to be seen, to be heard. We are talking about under-representation of women, who are those adding to the underrepresentation of women? When you want to look for a source for your story or interview, do you go for that woman that is an expert in her field? Most of you don’t, you rather look for a woman. So, we promote gender inequality even in our stories,” she said.

On her part, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Development. Mrs. Deborah Okah said the theme for the workshop was most appropriate especially at this time when violence against women was on the increase. She added that any society that values men and women as equal is safer and healthier.

Okah said: “The topic is most appropriate especially at this time when violence against women is on the increase. Certainly, this workshop will equip the women media practitioners adequately so as to enable them to mould the actualisation of gender equity and safety.

In other words, we will get our reporting right. It will go a long way to eliminate unnecessary precedence against women and girls who have always been denied the privileges enjoyed by their male counterparts against male dominated world. “Furthermore, it will put focus on fairness and justice as regards benefits for women and girls and boys. Also, note that any society that values men and women as equal are safer and healthier thus, the concept of gender sensitive is a way to reduce the barrier caused due to discrimination and gender bias.

The media therefore has a vital role to play in making the nation truly inclusive. “I hereby urge all the participants to take this training seriously in order to enable the organisers to actualize the essence of this workshop. This I believe will go a long way to bring to an end to gender inequality thereby allowing women and men to operate on a level playing ground in education, health, humanitarian and other sectors.”

Breaking boundaries In his remarks, the state All Progressives Congress (APC) party Chairman, Chief Stanley Emegha said: “This joint workshop organised by NAWOJ and the Norwegian Union of Journalists with the theme ‘Gender Equity and Safety cum Gender Sensitive Reporting for Women Journalists’ is very apt considering the pertinent role you play as the fourth estate of the realm. In today’s society, gender is no longer a strong barrier as it used to be in the past because women are at liberty to venture into so many professions that used to be exclusively preserved for men and they are breaking boundaries.

“Just like in Ebonyi State where women journalists are gradually taking over the pen profession with speed, agility and accuracy. I can attest here that so many of the women Journalists have carved a niche for themselves. On this note, I am proud of your achievements as women journalists.

Congratulations. “In the state also, women are actively participating in politics and they are gradually dominating the political space with incredible records. It is an obvious fact that the role of the media in every democratic setting cannot be overemphasised as journalists can be likened to mediators between the government and the people. This calls for due diligence and painstaking efforts on the part of the pen professionals especially in their official conducts. Be guarded always by the aphorism ‘will my write ups promote public peace and unity’ before breaking the news.

“However, as the 2023 general elections approach, I wish to charge journalists in Nigeria, especially those residents in Ebonyi State, to be more conscious of the ethics of their profession and avoid sensational, provocative or yellow journalism. Again, there is need for the media to help in educating the public on the importance of registering and obtaining their Permanent Voters Cards because it is the only vista to participate in choosing the new crop of leaders in the forthcoming election.”

Women more powerful The state Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Tony Nwizi, who was represented by his Vice, Comrade Benjamin Nworie, said many women in the journalism profession have even become more powerful than the men in the profession, stressing that in the state, everyone was given equally freedom to practice journalism. He said no practicing journalist in the state has suffered violence because of the insistence by the NUJ that all the journalists in the state must practice the profession with international best practices.

Nworie said: “Ebonyi State, our female counterparts in the NUJ that is the NAWOJ are even more powerful than some of us and this is because in Ebonyi State, we give everyone the freedom to practice journalism. I make bold to commend the leadership of NAWOJ for organising this workshop because the safety of journalists has become a very serious issue, it seems that we are an endangered species.

“The report of the Committee for Protection of Journalists (2021) said that about 96 journalists were killed within that year. We don’t have guns, we don’t have anything, and we are only empowered by our pens. So, this programme is very apt because it is one of the best ways in which the safety of journalists in Ebonyi State is more safeguarded.

NUJ in our own level is partnering with other professional bodies, especially the security agencies to ensure that no journalist is humiliated or molested in Ebonyi State. “So far, we have not recorded obvious cases of molestation, humiliation, victimization from security agencies because in NUJ, it is one of our daily gospels for every journalist to ensure that there are international best practices, you coordinate yourself very well.”

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, commended the state NAWOJ for organising the workshop which he said will enable the women journalists to acquire more skills that will make them excel in the profession.

