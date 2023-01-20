… seeks banks’ compliance in Akwa Ibom

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has began moves aimed at ensuring that banks in the country keep to the January 31st deadline for circulation of old notes throughout the country. In keeping with the Directives, the apex bank’s branch in Akwa Ibom State yesterday dispatched a team of its personnel to various commercial banks in Uyo metropolis to monitor compliance across the state. Our correspondent who monitored the exercise reports that while two of the CBN’s teams visited various banking locations in different streets in the state, the third team visited some markets to sensitise market women on CBN policies Banks visited included; First Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Fedelity Bank, GTB, UBA bank and Union Bank, all located at banking layout, Udo Udoma Avenue.

Another group also visited Sterling Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, Union Bank, Globus Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Globus Bank, SUNTRUST bank, Keystone Bank, Access Bank, Polaris Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB), FCMB, and Fidelity Bank in Abak road New Telegraph gathered that while most of the banks visited have started complying with the new directives on issuance of new notes, others were yet to fully complied as some customers were complaining of lack of cash

