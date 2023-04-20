Segun Johnson on another level as live performance music star

Culturally inclined singer, Segun Johnson needs little or no introduction in the Nigerian music scene because of what he has achieved in his music career. He has graced reputable music gigs with his energetic performances in and outside Nigeria, rated to have performed more in London, the United Kingdom. So much that his song ‘O ta lenu’ has become a national anthem on the streets of London.

The talented singer who enjoys the stage name “Isegunjohnson” and is known for promoting his indigenous language, Yoruba to pass his messages across to his fans promised to continually make music that will always keep his fans happy. He recently stormed London for the talk of the town concert held at the popular Broadway Theatre in London, where he gave a full dose of his electrifying performance.

The concert was said to have indeed recorded as a sold-out event as it had a massive turn out of fans and lovers of good music. According to Segun, writing songs came naturally to him and that radiates in his popular song ‘O ta le nu’ describing the beauty, elegance and vibe of whoever is dancing to it. “My fans, especially women, will feel elated and appreciated, as the song appreciates their beauty and elegance, while they feel the groove and dance all the way.” Humble Segun also spoke about how he has been able to stay ahead of his competition in the ever challenging and competitive Nigeria music industry.

In his words: “I always say, If I cannot do it differently then I won’t do it at all.’ I’ve maintained this slogan for years and it’s a decision I took from the beginning. This made me create a brand and a style of performance and this is one thing that has separated me from many live bands all over the world.”