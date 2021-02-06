Segun Oni to FG: Downplaying insecurity’ll not solve the problem

Former Ekiti State Governor, Engr. Segun Oni, in this interview with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU, at the inauguration of his campaign office in Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti, said his rejoining his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, is to bring a new dawn to the party as well as send a time up signal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Excerpts:

You came on board when the PDP is facing the challenge of double factions struggling for the structure of the party. How far will you go in bringing unity to the party?

The crack cannot be cemented alone, but with the actions of all of us together in different places, this is one of such contributions, we are not claiming to know it all, other people will have their own ways. Let me tell you what I know about politics. I have been around for a while, in politics, you can’t do the work alone ,because even if you do the work alone , you can’t enjoy it alone , if you have enough money to bring central bank of London or whatever down to come and bankroll you here in order to become the governor ,somebody else will be your deputy. Politics is supposed to be teamwork, don’t try to do it alone , try to encourage everybody to participate and play their own roles so we do not owe it all, doing it all and we don’t even want to encourage do it all, we will do it in a way to promote fellowship building and improve the lots of everybody.

With the situation on ground now, is it right to say Segun Oni for governor?

I believe so by the grace of God, unless the parameter changes, as it is today. Yes, I don’t think the parameter will change, but it can change we also should let people know that God knows tomorrow, when we try to project and project we are projecting on the assumption that God will approve it, so only God talks in finality. Yes, with the concept, we all are waiting to see, its in line to say that.

You have contested before and you understand the terrain very well and coming now when the present governor is APC and at the federal is also APC, what stands you a good steer to surmount the task?

Once upon a time, the federal was controlled by the PDP and somehow people of Nigeria changed their minds from PDP and they brought in APC. Nigerians have the right at any time over to change their minds and I believe they are beginning to show they are changing their minds about the government of the APC. So, I am not going to sound boastful, but as far as this state is concerned, we should know what people are saying people are not inclined to have another day of APC after the next expiring. Politicians should learn to comport themselves and know that ,in democracy the only thing we have are the people, and the moment they say they are not doing again unless somebody else do it , so we want people to know that there is no government that is not defeatable. Former US President Donald Trump, if you studied him very well, wanted to conquer America. He thought mafia style will conquer America , where is he today, he’s in Florida, so nobody should think that he’s in power and not conquerable , as politicians, we should learn to surrender to the will of the people, when the time comes and if the time comes. I believe that is the only way, that is what thrives democracy, you can imagine in the days of 1965, if politicians open themselves to the will of the people and are ready to go back, if they say go back, democracy would have continued, between 1965 and now is a couple of decades, if people think they own the world, let it be known to them that all of us are subjects to the will of the Almighty God. If anybody tried to believe they can perpetrate themselves, let’s wait until we see the result, but I will not advise anybody to try anything funny, because it will not result in a very good approach.

The country has been battling insecurity for over time while regions are suffering from herdsmen invasion?

Let me say very clearly without mincing words that the Federal Government is not doing enough. The Federal Government believes if it looks the other way, the problem would go. The problem would not go, it must be solved and the essence of government is to solve problems, so they should wake up, there has been herders when I was young, people were rearing cattle, it is cattle breeding, because they are not rearing for fun, they are rearing to breed, but everybody call it cattle rearing it has been complicated now, in those days, when herders pass through a terrain, they hardly destroy crops , but now we have stories of people who took bank loans invested in maize and just at a time when they should be getting ready to harvest, the cattle would go there and before you know it , harvesting has been done by the cattle, of course this can kill ,for somebody who took a bank loan we must talk with one another, why is Federal Government looking the other way, let there be talks between the farmers, the herders and other stakeholders.

What is your suggestion then to have all these issues resolved?

My suggestion is that, if there is still going to be cattle rearing, I don’t think cattle breeding and cattle rearing are the same, if there is going to be cattle rearing, why can’t we create grazing route, I read a blueprint from a former governor of Gongola State who incidentally was former chairman of PDP, he defined everything up to grazing route, for them there, that’s their jobs, they have grazing route, water holes, what’s happening here is that people bring their cattle to sell, so why can’t we create the route for them to pass to the market that will not be offensive to people who are hear on the land people cannot come and occupy forest reserves, doing all sorts of criminality. Crime is crime, it doesn’t matter who is doing it, police should be interested in tackling this, if police cannot subdue kidnappers, the military should move to dismantle the menace, everybody is entitled to live in peace.

