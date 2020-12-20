Segun Oniru’s unending woes

Former Commissioner for Water Front in Lagos State, Prince Adesegun Oniru, no doubt is a man of enviable standards, who equally has a lot to be grateful for in life. But like it’s known that the sky cannot be all white without some stains of dark cloud, this is the way the life of Aremo Segun Oniru can be described.

As earlier stated, Aremo has a lot to be grateful for but for once, he had to taste the other side of life. When his father, Oba Idowu Oniru passed away sometime last year, many out rightly zeroed the next king to Aremo Segun because he’s believed to be eminently qualified, but things didn’t turn out to be as planned like many and Segun himself had thought.

Of course, he tried all he could to succeed his father as the next Oniru of Iru land, Victoria Island, Lagos, but all to no avail as Oba Gbolahan Lawal was eventually crowned. It is, however, disturbing that the incident didn’t mark end of his down time as Aremo Segun and some of his family members have since been at loggerheads with indigenes of Iru who are accused them to have apportioned all Iru land to themselves.

It was a shameful outing for Aremo recently where he was a guest. Some people who were suspected to be from Iru land, on sighting him, rushed to his car and began to rain insults and abuses on him.

It was such a shameful scene, that Aremo could not alight from his expensive Range Rover.

Like this: Like Loading...