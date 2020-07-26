Seize opportunities presented by COVID-19 to excel, Osinbajo tells Nigerian youths

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has challenged the youths in the country to seize the opportunities presented by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) to excel by changing human history and become problem solvers.

The Vice President gave this advise yesterday at the virtual valedictory service for graduating students of Edgewood College, Lagos.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said “No matter how you look at it, you are unique. The game changed in your generation, you are certainly a class of game changers.

The point with any opportunity is that it must be seized if you are to benefit from it, which is why you must never take your place in history for granted. There is always a divine reason for it.”

Historically, he said: “Circumstances have moved you ahead. No one has been here before.

None of your parents or mine can tell you how life would be in or after a global pandemic. We know some but not nearly all of the challenges and all of the opportunities that will come with it.

And if you tell me that you would have to wait until you get into university and even graduate before you start to answer those questions then you are missing the opportunity that history is offering you

