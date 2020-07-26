News

Seize opportunities presented by COVID-19 to excel, Osinbajo tells Nigerian youths

Posted on Author  Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has challenged the youths in the country to seize the opportunities presented by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) to excel by changing human history and become problem solvers.

 

The Vice President gave this advise yesterday at the virtual valedictory service for graduating students of Edgewood College, Lagos.

 

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said “No matter how you look at it, you are unique. The game changed in your generation, you are certainly a class of game changers.

 

The point with any opportunity is that it must be seized if you are to benefit from it, which is why you must never take your place in history for granted. There is always a divine reason for it.”

 

Historically, he said: “Circumstances have moved you ahead. No one has been here before.

 

None of your parents or mine can tell you how life would be in or after a global pandemic. We know some but not nearly all of the challenges and all of the opportunities that will come with it.

 

And if you tell me that you would have to wait until you get into university and even graduate before you start to answer those questions then you are missing the opportunity that history is offering you

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bolton: I hope Trump is one-term president

Posted on Author Reporter

*Warns US will be imperiled by his reelection President Donald Trump’s longest-serving national security adviser John Bolton condemned his presidency as dangerously damaging to the United States and argued the 2020 election is the last “guardrail” to protect the country from him. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Bolton offered a brutal indictment of his former boss, saying, “I hope […]
News

21 Imo lawmakers plot Speaker’s impeachment

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

No fewer than 21 of the 27 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have initiated impeachment proceedings against Speaker, Dr. Chiji Collins. Findings by our correspondent had shown that the plot to unseat the Speaker may be executed immediately the Assembly reconvened. There are indications also that the lawmakers who alleged that the […]
News

Hong Kong police make first arrest under new security law

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hong Kong police have made their first arrest under a new national security law, arresting a protester for carrying a flag calling for Hong Kong independence at a protest Wednesday in the city’s Causeway Bay shopping district. The man was intercepted by police and was arrested after police had issued multiple warnings to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: