Seized Boat: Navy arrests man for alleged N700,000 bribe attempt

A man who walked into the premises of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Pathfinder barracks in Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State to allegedly bribe the Commander with the sum of N700, 000 for the release of his seized boat was yesterday arrested. The Navy paraded the suspect and displayed the bundles of N500 notes that he wanted to use for the bribe.

The wooden boat, according to the Navy was seized with 80 drums of illegally refined diesel during a recent operation. Rivers State government and security agencies recently launched the fight against illegal oil bunkering which has fuelled the arrests of illegal bunkers, the seizure of their boats and the destruction of illegal oil refineries. The man, who identified himself as Kenneth Sunday allegedly entered the premises of NNS Pathfinder with a white plastic bag he used in wrapping the money and inquired about his boat.

A naval officer, then asked Sunday to identify and inspect the seized consignment among many others that were displayed at the naval jetty, not realizing he was being delayed for the Commander to arrive from an engagement outside the premises. On his return from the jetty, the Commander who was waiting at the jetty, ordered his arrest and immediately paraded him and the money before journalists who had just returned with the naval crew from an operation against illegal oil refining. The suspect, has, however, distanced himself from the bribery allegation, noting that he indeed inspected a boat, which he claimed belongs to a friend, and not his.

 

