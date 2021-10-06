News Top Stories

Seized passport: Immigration seeks court’s leave to file fresh evidence against Peter Odili

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), yesterday, applied for leave of absence from the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to file fresh evidence against a former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, on why his international passport was seized. Odili’s passport was on June 20, 2021, taken from him by operatives of the Immigration Service upon his arrival from a trip to the United Kingdom and has since been withheld.

 

The agency later predicated its action on the ground that Odili was placed on the watch list by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged economic issues.

 

Odili had since dragged the NIS and its Comptroller General before the Federal High Court, seeking order of the court to compel the release of the passport to him.

 

However, when the matter came up yesterday, counsel to the Immigration Service, Jimoh Abdulkair Adamu, informed the court that his client is willing to file fresh evidence against the ex-governor.

 

Adamu informed the court that Immigration and the Comptroller General intend to file a better and  further counter affidavit to justify the seizure of the passport. Counsel to Odili, Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), in his own arguments, said he will file a better and further affidavit in support of the originating summons filed for his client.

 

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a brief ruling, fixed Friday October 8 for further hearing in the matter and ordered the two counsels to file and exchange all their processes ahead of the date.

 

The Immigration Service had also filed a counter affidavit to oppose the suit of the former governor and served the same on Odili as required by law.

 

Odili had dragged the Nigeria Immigration Service and its Comptroller General before a Federal High Court in Abuja challenging the seizure of his passport at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport in Abuja for undisclosed reasons.

