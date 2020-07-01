Seizure of properties: Remain apolitical, USA-based group tells ICPC

A United States-based group, by the name ‘Towards A Corrupt-Free Nigeria (TACN)’ has joined issues with the recent activities of the anti-graft agencies in Nigeria.

This is as the group called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) to remain apolitical in dispatching its duty as one of the remaining pillars of the anti-corruption battle.

The group warned that the ICPC should not allow itself to become a political tool to be used by politicians to achieve nefarious aims.

This was contained in a statement released in Washington DC – the headquarters of the group – and signed by the National Coordinator Abimbola Mohammed, National Secretary, Angus Briggs (MD) and the National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Chinyere Momah.

The media statement pointed attention to a recent ICPC public declaration as having political over and under tones.

“There is need to be concerned about the recent cases that the ICPC has taken on because it will be suicidal to allow another anti-corruption agency to go the way of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). We have already lost the EFCC to political mechanizations and god fathers. We don’t want the ICPC to follow suit.”

The group, which draws membership from all the geopolitical zones of Nigeria resident in the United States, has been registered as a non-governmental organisation tasked with ensuring a corrupt free country suitable for investors and would-be holiday makers and/or tourists to find Nigeria a suitable destination.

Angus Briggs, the National Secretary, who is a medical practitioner and a business owner in Atlanta, Georgia, expressed concern over the worsening effort to combat the menace of corrupt practices.

“The recent public announcement by the ICPC that it has seized a landed property belonging to Governor Bala Mohammed was a bad sign the ICPC has become a political tool just like the EFCC. It is sad to know that the ICPC made such a sensitive statement without first obtaining a court ruling on the said property,” said Briggs.

Briggs wondered why the ICPC could not wait to get the courts to rule on the property before proceeding with the announcement.

