Seizures of contraband goods: Oyo/Osun Customs rakes in N15bn in 3 months

As part of its efforts towards curtailing smuggling of contraband goods into the country, the Nigeria Customs Services, Oyo/Osun Area Command Thurday declared that it generated over N15 billion revenue from seizures between February and April this year.

The Comptroller of the Command, Adamu Abdulkadir, while addressing journalists at its Agodi Are office, said that in spite of “blocking or attacking of our officers, preventing them from making required arrests and seizures, from February 1, 2021 to 30th April, 2021, the Command generated N15,890,489,479,26. This figure is the cumulative of import duty from bonded terminals, excise duty from factories under rhe excise net, auction fees and all other ancillary charges into both federation and non-federation accounts.”

While conducting journalists round the fresh seized items including foreign parboiled rice, Premium Motor Spirit, imported dry fish, cannabis sativa, used shoes, vegetable oil, second hand clothings, and used DAF Truck which amounted to N134,477,316,00, Abdulkadir listed the items to include: 3311 (59kg) bags of foreign parboiled rice (N88,309,324.00); 487 (25ltt) kegs of PMS (N2,906,775.00); 221 cartons and 9 sacks of Imported dry fish (N20,438,262,00); 9 sacks of cannabis sativa (N1,440,180.00; 6 bales of used shoes (N288,294.00); 138 and 572 gallons of 10 amd 2.5 ltrs vegetable oil (N16,824,549.00); 21 bales of second hand clothings (N4,945,020.00); and 1 unit of used DAF Truck (N11,878,529.00).

