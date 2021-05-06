Metro & Crime

Seizures of contraband goods: Oyo/Osun Customs rakes in N15bn in 3 months

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

As part of its efforts towards curtailing smuggling of contraband goods into the country, the Nigeria Customs Services, Oyo/Osun Area Command Thurday declared that it generated over N15 billion revenue from seizures between February and April this year.
The Comptroller of the Command, Adamu Abdulkadir, while addressing journalists at its Agodi Are office, said that in spite of “blocking or attacking of our officers, preventing them from making required arrests and seizures, from February 1, 2021 to 30th April, 2021, the Command generated N15,890,489,479,26. This figure is the cumulative of import duty from bonded terminals, excise duty from factories under rhe excise net, auction fees and all other ancillary charges into both federation and non-federation accounts.”
While conducting journalists round the fresh seized items including foreign parboiled rice, Premium Motor Spirit, imported dry fish, cannabis sativa, used shoes, vegetable oil, second hand clothings, and used DAF Truck which amounted to N134,477,316,00, Abdulkadir listed the items to include: 3311 (59kg) bags of foreign parboiled rice (N88,309,324.00); 487 (25ltt) kegs of PMS (N2,906,775.00); 221 cartons and 9 sacks of Imported dry fish (N20,438,262,00); 9 sacks of cannabis sativa (N1,440,180.00; 6 bales of used shoes (N288,294.00); 138 and 572 gallons of 10 amd 2.5 ltrs vegetable oil (N16,824,549.00); 21 bales of second hand clothings (N4,945,020.00); and 1 unit of used DAF Truck (N11,878,529.00).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara police arrest 24-year-old lady for faking own kidnap

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old lady, Medinat Ibrahim, for faking her own kidnap, alongside her two other accomplices. The Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Lawal-Bagega, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, while parading the suspects. Represented by the Command’s Spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, the CP said the suspects would […]
Metro & Crime

Strike Force, Kwara Customs impound 513 bags of foreign rice

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Comptroller General’s Strike Force of the Nigerian Customs Service, Zone B Kaduna, Kwara Axis, in conjunction with the Kwara State Customs Area Command, has made, in one fell swoop, a seizure of 513 bags of foreign parboiled rice with a Duty Paid Value of N22.5 million. Addressing journalists in […]
Metro & Crime

Uncle bites 21-year-old nursing mother’s breast

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A man, Joseph Onu, has been arraigned before an Enugu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly biting the breast of a nursing mother, Ms Precious Okoli. Onu also inflicted a severe injury on Okoli’s breast. The accused, said to be the victim’s uncle, was arrested and arraigned by the police based on a report lodged by an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica