Business

Sekibo: How to develop Nigeria’s solid minerals sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, has said that market formation framework is the key to optimally exploit Nigeria’s precious metal and solid minerals endowments. He disclosed this during a webinar organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

The theme of the webinar was “Financing the Solid Minerals Sector through the Capital Market and the Critical Role of Commodity Exchanges.” Sekibo explained that a fully established market formation process that would lead to having a Corporation as an integrated solid mineral institution like NNPC, which allows the collateralisation of assets that banks can rely on for alternative funding options. According to him, this will guarantee other creative ways of raising funds for financing commercial activities relating to solid minerals and viable projects along its value chain.

Sekibo, who was represented by the Divisional Head, Strategy and Business Solutions of the bank, Olusegun Akanji, said for the sector to be viable, it required lots of converged government interventions because for any development focused sector to kick-off around the world, it needs government intervention to lay the foundation for the private sector and funders to step-in and pool their resources.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FirstGem: Women’s empowerment key to economic growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

According to a recent African Development Bank (AfDB) report, women entrepreneurs contribute significantly to economic development and financial integration on the continent through job creation. The report, however, notes that many continue to have difficulty in accessing loans, due to reasons such as their inability to provide immovable collateral and the challenges of existing land […]
Business

The GLE SUV comes with a kinds of strength

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Since its introduction to the Nigerian market last year, the GLE SUV has become one of the most sought-after vehicles in its class. Boosting SUV sales globally in 2019, and making the Mercedes-Benz SUV segment the strongest in sales for 2019.   In response to the continuously increasing demand for this mid-sized SUV, Weststar Associates […]
Business

COUBA appoints six new Country CEOs in Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), the leading pan- African financial services institution, has announced the appointments of Rokia Hacko, Chioma Mang, Chinedu Obeta, Bode Aregbesola, Kingsley Ulinfun and Usman Isiaka as chief executive officers of six of its 20 subsidiaries across Africa, subject to regulatory approvals.   The new CEOs will drive the group’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica