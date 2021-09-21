Business

Sekibo seeks priority for SMEs, youth entrepreneurship

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Creating opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and youth entreapreneurship is crucial to economic recovery, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, has said.

 

He stated this on the sidelines of the recent 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

 

According to him, one of the key areas where government, financial institutions and other stakeholders can move this nation from poverty to prosperity is through conscious creation of viable environment for small businesses and young entrepreneurs to thrive because they are the backbone of local economies around the world.

 

“We cannot talk about moving from poverty to prosperity without taking SMEs very seriously in this country. We must support the SMEs sector reform through providing infrastructure, providing loans to farmers and ensuring interest rate loans is single digit,” he said.

 

Sekibo who was represented at the conference by the Regional Head Abuja-1, Daniel Oniko, stated that giving SMEs and young entrepreneurs leverage to contribute immensely to the development of their host community through engaging the youths and unemployed individuals will bring about and facilitate economic recovery.

 

He emphasised that the role of SMEs in creating and sustaining national development in relation to job creation has been considered a key tool in modern-day poverty alleviation, economic emancipation, and total well-being.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Efekoha tasks investors on business continuity plan

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Sunday Ojeme     …says COVID-19, #EndSARS crises eye opener   RULES Every business, like insurance, has its own rules, so the rules must be adhered to   The Managing Director, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, has called on insurance industry operators to put plans in place in order to ensure their businesses […]
Business

NMFB: Disbursements hit N408.54bn in two years

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Two years of active operations as NISER Microfinance Bank (NMFB), owned jointly by CBN, Bankers’ Committee and NIPOST, disbursed a total loan of N408.54 billion to 712,477 beneficiaries, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA The central bank has the mandate to lubricate economy for growth. To perform the task, it evolves strategies to deliver affordable and cheap credits […]
Business

Neimeth partners FRSC on COVID-19 prevention

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

N eimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has kicked off a campaign to create awareness on the prevention of the Corona Virus disease.     The company is sponsoring Public Enlightenment Kiosks and other public awareness materials to sensitise the public on the various guidelines to prevent the spread of Corona virus (COVID -19).     According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica