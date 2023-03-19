Selection For Media Coverage: Journalists Threatens To Boycott INEC Result Collations

Journalists Working in Kano, have accused the Independent Electoral Commission, (INEC) of selecting a few of their members to cover the Gubernatorial and State Assembly Result Collations, and threatened to blackout the electoral umpire if such negative tendencies are not corrected.

The Commission PRO, AA Maulud had issued a statement with an addendum list indicating some few Journalists as the only ones allowed to cover the Gubernatorial and State Assembly Result Collations on Sunday.

When inquired by Our Correspondent on what is the basis for such actions, the PRO Maulud said the Commission was doing so because of Security and Logistics Problems.

He said, “even the National and International Observers, Civil Society Networks and other vital organs including Journalists their numbers of those that cover the Collations was reduced because of Security and Logistics Problems.

However, in a countering statement, the State Correspondent Chapel Chairman, Ibrahim Garba as Journalists to hold on and even those that were selected should not honour such invitations.

” Members are hereby notified to wait for an official position from our leaders over the coverage of Governorship result collation”, Ibrahim Garba said.

Ibrahim Garba, wonder why Journalists would be allowed to go through the rigours of Registrations for the entire Coverage of the 2023 elections, only now that results for Governorship Elections are to be released they would be barred.

