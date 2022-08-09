Self-centredness leading to civil war mustn’t repeat itself, Buhari warns politicians

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned politicians never to allow the self-centeredness that led to the loss of about a million lives in the civil war between 1967-1970 repeat itself in the country.

Buhari gave this warning Tuesday while receiving former state Chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which went into coalition to form the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014.

Noting that the defunct party was founded on the bedrock of patriotism and loyalty to the unity of Nigeria, the President in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, urged political leaders to stay focused and uphold the ultimate objective of promoting interest of the country.

Pointing out that the passion and zeal for improving the livelihood of Nigerians, which culminated in creation of the CPC had not dwindled, Buhari called for more steadfastness adding that: “We are Nigerians, God willing we remain Nigerians, and Nigeria shall remain one.”

“Our main objective is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are human beings. We have our weaknesses, but I can assure you that the patriotism in us is hard earned. We have gone through all the troubles from 15th of January 1966 to date. You know what I mean by this, we have killed a million of ourselves in order to keep this country together.

“I don’t think there can be any practical experience more than that. We are Nigerians, God willing we remain Nigerians and Nigeria will remain one,” he said.

