Self-defence: Nigeria degenerating into anarchy –Shettima

Alhaji Yerima Shettima is the National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF). In this interview with BABA NEGEDU in KADUNA, Shettima says the country might degenerate into anarchy if the calls to bear arms becomes a reality

The Zamfara State Governor recently called on citizens to purchase arms and use it to defend themselves. What is your take on the development?

Under normal circumstances that should not be so, though it is also the right of every citizen to protect themselves, but not in this manner, it all depends on the situation, time, perspective and what your mind tells you to do. Under normal circumstances it is solely the responsibility of government to protect the citizens, that is if the government is responsive, you don’t need to go extra miles to protect yourself.

But in the circumstances of today government is not doing enough and if people want to take your life what do you do. You will have to defend yourself.

But then if you get arms to defend yourself, it then invariably means you can kill anyone that comes your way and if we have a society that puts people in this stead then there might be total anarchy because sometimes it might not be what you are thinking of. People may take advantage of the cover by the government people may do a lot of things that contradicts why they were told to hold guns in the first place.

That is what the governor of Zamfara State and whoever wants people to carry gun, that is what they are saying, so we need to be very careful. I am of the view that government should wake and do more than they are doing, they should not succumb to blackmail or to believe that they are being overwhelmed by those behind what is happening in the country.

They can do better, they is no institutions that is stronger than the government anywhere in the world. It is surprising that a governor will say that they have been overwhelmed and that citizens should take up arms and defend themselves I do not think that is good for our society, especially a society like Nigeria the way it is today.

Government has been at this for years, since you don’t support bearing of arms what can government do to change the situation?

Government should come up with the idea of a community police or empowering the vigilantes, train them and give them arms because they need people within the society where most of these crimes are happening, there should be law backing them and their operations. Let them be well trained. So that they can remain in the places where some of these criminal minded people within the society stay and can curb their activities.

The agitations for power shift to the South has continued, as it stands today we have a candidate from the South and also from the north, how should Nigerians tackle this situation?

I believe this is now purely a political party affair and their supporters.

But I believe it is now left for Nigerians to express their choice in whom they want to vote for and vote for that Person. For me personally I have who I am going to vote for that I believe will be the best for the country.

I just want to say that Nigerians have now been given choices, it is not really about North or South but about Nigeria, about who Nigerians feel will serve them better. We have seen the candidates, it is now time for them to make their choice.

What is your take on the certificate situation about the presidential candidate of the APC and his running mate?

For me I think there are rules and regu- lations, guidelines that take care of these processes. It is now left to the authorities, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to act within the confines of the law.

Let me also say that for now everything is within the realm of speculation, INEC that the papers were submitted to has not come out to say anything. I believe INEC knows what to do if really somebody is not qualified to contest so let us wait for them. I really don’t want to believe it is true I will wait for the INEC to take a decision on the matter. INEC should tell us the true situation of things before the security agencies can act on it if need be.

Among the presidential candidates, what attributes do you think Nigerians should be looking out for having in mind the situation in the country?

I think it is early for me as a leader to say anything about the candidates, especially since we have seen that of PDP and the running mate, but we are yet to see the running mate of the APC, Labour party and others. For me the situation is not quite clear. I believe in the next few days the situation might become clearer and we can access the candidates.

Even though people say the vice president is a spare tire, but you also need someone vibrant, someone useful and someone that his antecedent can contribute to the ticket of the party, someone that can be supportive especially since the primaries have produce some elderly people in the parties.

Out of nothing we must have something, so let us not be in a hurry to access them.

As we go towards the elections how will you rate the leadership quality of the present administration in view of the political season and President Muhammadu Buhari’s frequent travels?

The president has always been traveling and he is happy that we have always been tolerating him when he travels especially for medical reasons. Now he also travels for even issues that affect the country. If we were patient with him before, I think we can cope with the present situation.

Also he goes for international meetings and other stuffs, it is good to encourage him because it is for our own interest some of the journeys he under takes.

How would you react to the outburst by Governor Samuel Ortom and Former Governor Ayodele Fayose on the situation in the PDP?

In the case of Fayose, I think if he is saying that power must return to the South, then he is planning to do anti-party, because he is of the PDP stock and as it stands the presidential candidate of the party is from the North. He is still a PDP member unless he decamps from the party to the All Progressives Congress, if not any attempt to do anti party the PDP as a party will address the issue on their own level.

So it is not for me to say anything about that. But on the issue of aggrieved parties, yes they should be, because we are all witnesses to what happened during the primaries of the party, we have seen what has come out of it, we also see the effort of Governor Nyesom Wike when a committee was formed to come up with a resolution on who becomes the vice presidential candidate of the party.

From what we were told Wike enjoyed the support of most of the committee members, so if we are really practicing democracy then Governor Wike should have been the running mate to Atiku. But whatever happened after that and how they arrived at the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is what we cannot say.

However, I believe it is strictly a matter of the party and let them deal with it before the election otherwise they are going to have a divided house and that will not be a good omen for them, rather it will spell doom.

So what will be your advice to Atiku?

Atiku needs to go back, seat down and reconcile after all his people. It is not too much for him to go and meet the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike privately for them to discuss their issues and settle themselves amicably, because the bulk still falls on his table.

If he succeeds he takes the glory and if he fails he would have to take responsibility and I do not think they can afford to make any mistake at the level of things now. Sincerely the APC and the PDP have to really be weary of making any technical mistakes now as it is.

Are you as a youth leader not worried that ASUU strike has kept the youths at home for years?

Yes, we are very disturbed about the development, very disturbed because no nation will survive by abandoning their youth population, leaving them doing nothing in the society, when they become idle, they become restless and if you check the crime rate is becoming higher by the day, it is very easy now to recruit these youth elements to any device which is not too good for the country.

I am of the view that even if it is the last thing that this government will do, they should settle this issue of making sure that these people are in school. If we do not do that we may end up having another thing like the EndSARS Protest in the country and I don’t think that would be a good thing for us as a country.

