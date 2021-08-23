Self-defence: When govt abdicates responsibility

Will resort to self-help address security challenges?

FELIX NWANERI reports on calls by some eminent Nigerians and public office holders for Nigerians to arm and defend themselves against criminal elements terrorizing citizens across the country

There is no doubt that the primary responsibility of any government is to ensure that security of lives and property of citizens are protected and guaranteed under the law. Failure in this regard points towards state failure, which by definition, is a situation where the government is no longer in control.

By this yardstick, Nigeria seems to be teetering on the brink, according to most analysts given the fact that kidnapping and banditry have become Africa’s most populous country most lucrative industries.

While security is not the only area where the Nigerian state is failing, the situation is worsened by government’s belief that the people should defend themselves against bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements, who are increasingly acquiring more sophisticated weapons.

Ironically, the same government that is recommending the measure had threatened fire, when a former Chief of Army Staff and onetime Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, made such recommendation, while reacting to activities of killer herdsmen in 2018.

The former Army chief, who then pointedly accused the military of colluding with those perpetuating killings across the country because they have “an ethnic cleansing agenda,” averred: “There is an attempt at ethnic cleansing in Taraba state and of course, some rural states in Nigeria. We must resist it. We must stop it; everyone of us must rise up.

“The armed forces are not neutral. They are conniving with armed bandits that kill people. They facilitate their movement.

They cover them. You must rise to defend yourselves from these people. If you are depending on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die one by one. “I ask every one of you to be alert and defend your country.

Defend your territory; defend your states, because you have nowhere else to go. Ethnic cleansing must stop in Nigeria otherwise Somalia would be child’s play.”

No doubt, some individuals have advocated such measure before then given the spate of killings by suspected herdsmen across the country but a personality like Danjuma, reiterating such measure, explained the torrent of reactions that trailed his advice.

Both the Federal Government and the Nigeria Army, in separate reactions, did not only dismiss his allegations, but said such calls were inflammatory and should be disregarded.

The government, which spoke through the then Minister of Defence, Brig. General Mansur Dan- Ali, said: “This is highly uncalled for and is invitation to anarchy and should be disregarded by wellmeaning Nigerians.”

But in what could be likened to a twist, Dan-Ali’s successor, Maj. General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), in February this year, told Nigerians not to “be cowards” and to stand up to armed bandits. Magashi spoke after gunmen abducted dozens of people, including 27 students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State.

His words: “We shouldn’t be cowards. I don’t know why people are running away from minor, minor, minor things like that.

They should stand. Let these people know that even the villagers have the competence and capability to defend themselves.”

While the minister’s comments attracted widespread criticism then as most Nigerian maintained that it is government’s duty to protect lives and property, Katsina State governor, Bello Masari, reechoed the selfdefence call recently, when he charged residents of the state in areas prone to banditry to acquire weapons and defend themselves against the outlaws.

Governors of Benue and Taraba states, Samuel Ortom and Darius Ishaku, had earlier made the same call over the inability of the military and the police to tackle killings and other crimes perpetuated by herders and militias in their respective states.

Masari, who is the governor of President Muhammadu Bauhari’s home state, gave the advice last Tuesday, when he paid a condolence and sympathy visit to families of 10 persons, who were killed after being hit by a vehicle belonging to the Customs Service.

According to the governor, who acknowledged the place of prayer in the fight against insecurity, it is morally wrong for people to submit meekly to the bandits without any attempt to defend themselves.

His words: “It is morally wrong for people to submit meekly to the bandits without any attempt to defend themselves. Security is everybody’s business.

“It is the people’s meek submission that emboldens the bandits to continue with their heinous activities with murderous frequency. We must free our minds of the notion that security is the sole responsibility of the government. “We must intensify prayers with clean minds to seek God’s forgiveness and intervention.

We must all rise up to counter the insecurity challenge, we must not sit and watch some people buying guns attacking our houses, we too should buy the guns and protect ourselves.”

Again, Masari’s proposition has sparked-off widespread reaction on the propriety or otherwise of calls for Nigerians to embrace self-defence due to rising insecurity in the country and the inability of the relevant security agencies to contain criminal elements.

While the Federal Government is yet to react to the governor’s proposition, the Nigeria Army, through the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. General Onyema Nwachukwu, warned against illegal possession of firearms. “We’ve heard of calls on citizens to pick up arms to defend themselves from other quarters, so it’s not an isolated case.

The governor is the chief security officer of the state, therefore, the zeal and passion for the protection and security of his people is what I see here. I believe that the call is to promote citizens engagement in tackling the menace, such as forming vigilante groups, similar to the Civilian JTF in the North East.

“However, in the demonstration of this, it is necessary to remind ourselves that possession of firearms is a subject under regulatory or statutory control. We must understand that the employment or deployment of the instrument of violence is a function of state power and anything contrary could orchestrate breakdown of law and order.

“The Joint security forces are relentless and are working round the clock to ensure normalcy is restored in the troubled areas. Sadly, these criminals are taken advantage of the taciturn posture of the people, in not volunteering information to the security forces.

Timely and actionable information is a major game changer in tackling this insecurity menace. “We urge well-meaning members of the public, particularly in the concerned areas to support the security forces and collectively, we can defeat our common adversaries,” the Army spokesperson said. Interestingly, some cultural and geopolitical interest groups such as Middle Belt Leaders Forum (MBLF) and even the apex Northern organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have all thrown their weights behind the call.

The ACF, through its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said: “Not all weapons are banned. In the rural areas, some people are armed with bows and arrows. Even guns are allowed where police permit is issued.

The arms are legal when such permits are issued. “Do not also forget that local hunters in Adamawa gave Boko Haram hell. Boko Haram dreaded them more than the combined team of the army and police.

The locals know the terrain more than the army and police, who are assembled from all over the country in line with the Federal Government policyon recruitmentsintogovernment agencies.

No wonder the hunters were recruited to join the fight against Boko Haram. So, Governor Masari has said the right thing.”

The Middle Belt Forum, on its part, expressed the need for government to buy and equip the people with weapons to enable them to defend themselves against terrorists’ attacks National President of the forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said: “If the governor has come to the reality of the security challenge facing the people, then let him go a step further and help the people to defend themselves.

“This is necessary because there is a problem here. No doubt, the people are ready to defend themselves, but do they have the resources to acquire weapons? The answer is no. So, the whole thing reverts back to the government.

“If the governor is serious about what he has said, let him help the communities that are vulnerable to acquire weapons and license them in such a way that vigilantes in those communities would be adequately armed to enable them to face any security threat by the terrorists in their communities. If he can do that, I believe the people will be able to defend themselves.”

However, the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which warned against the dangers of self-defence, said if the instrument of violence is spread among the citizenry, the country would be heading for doom.

The group insisted that instead of calling for citizens to arm themselves, the Federal Government should live up to its responsibility of ensuring safety of lives. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo sees the governor’s call as a dangerous trend because when you talk about government, it is a kind of social contract between the government and the governed.

To that extent, the essence of government is for security of life and property. “On the other hand, the monopoly of violence is supposed to be within the government, but when the government does not have control of instrument of violence, it is a dangerous trend. It means the government is leaving the job which it is supposed to do; the services which they are supposed to render to the society – security of life and property.

“It obvious that there’s a problem in the country and we call on the Federal Government to sit up because it is tending towards doom to the nation, where the instrument of violence spread among the citizenry, and is no longer within the control and monopoly of the government,” Chief Alex Ogbonnia, spokesperson of the Igbo body said.

The arguments for and against self-defence, notwithstanding, the questions being asked over the call are: Will resort to self-help resolve the myriads of security challenges Nigeria is facing? What becomes of the presidential directive for security agents to go into the bushes and shoot whoever they see with sophisticated weapons like AK-47 rifles?

Another question begging for answer is: Did Governor Masari and others public office holders, who have persistently called on Nigerians to take up arms and defend themselves imply that the federal and state governments have abandoned their primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of Nigerians?

No doubt, arming Nigerians to confront those terrorizing them will not be the solution to rising insecurity as such measure is not likely to lead a total breakdown of law but further worsen proliferation of small and light arms, which has been blamed for increasing rate of violence in Nigeria.

A 2020 report by SBM Intelligence had estimated the number of small arms in the hands of civilian nonstate actors across the country at 6,145,000, while the armed forces and law enforcement agencies collectively account for 586,600 firearms.

The report tagged “Small Arms, Mass Atrocities and Migration in Nigeria” highlighted that arms proliferation has enabled the rise of armed groups and also led to the displacement of several Nigerians.

The report, particularly, stated that the proliferation of arms in Southern Nigeria has driven the increasing rate of violence in the region, including, but is not limited to; communal clashes, cultism, kidnappings, ethnic and religious clashes, and militancy in the Niger Delta.

For the Northern region, the report said the proliferation of small weapons coupled with “existing state corruption, large tracts of ungoverned spaces, and mass unemployment has largely been responsible for the rising criminality and violence in the area.”

The International Action Network on Small Arms, Saferworld, and Oxfam International, on their part, put the situation in perspective, when they reported that armed conflict cost Africa $18 billion each year and about $300 billion between 1990 and 2005. President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) Alhaji Yerima Shettima, who spoke against this backdrop, told New Telegraph that asking Nigerians to arm and protect themselves against criminal elements will do more harm than good for the country.

His words: “Though the constitution allows people to defend themselves, asking Nigerians to acquire arms and defend themselves against criminal elements portends great danger for the country because those who arm themselves today against the criminals could become threats to others in future.

So, the government should rise up and do the needful rather than calling on people to arm and defend themselves.”

Shettima added that the Federal Government should look towards devolution of power to allow for state police. “State and community policing is the antidote to security challenge that we are having. I will therefore call on the Federal Government to look at state and community policing, so that the various state governments can come up with their own policing system in order to ensure the security of lives and property of their people.”

A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who also reasoned along this line, said “state policing is the number one solution to our security problem and I have consistently canvassed this over the years because it will make every citizen to see him or herself as a stakeholder on issues of security.” Okorie, who is a former presidential candidate, however, disagreed with Shettima on allowing Nigerians to carry arms in self-defence.

His words: “I see the opinion of the eminent Nigerians and political leaders calling on Nigerians to arm and defend themselves as one that should be put into consideration because they are not speaking for themselves but millions of unarmed Nigerians, who have been left at the mercy of bandits, kidnappers, insurgents and even unknown gunmen. “What it means is that Nigerians must be given the right to own arms.

So, I will suggest very strongly that Nigerians should be allowed to own pump action rifles and single barrel guns in order for them to defend themselves, and I call this balance of terror. The law should exclude high calibre weapons and if there is any abuse to the authorization, the person involved should be prosecuted.”

When reminded that what he is advocating could worsen proliferation of arms in the country, Okorie said it will not as licensing of such arms means that anyone who is allowed to carry them would first of all be profiled and his particulars documented.

On the belief in some quarters that calls for self-defence by political office holders signify failure on the part of the government, he said: “I don’t agree that government has failed as I see the calls as admittance of what the citizens should do to secure themselves because security is everyone’s business. President Buhari even alluded to this fact, when he charged governors to take control of security in their respective states.”

No doubt, most Nigerians will rather agree that both the federal and state governments should rather brace up to their constitutional responsibility of ensuring the security of lives and property of citizens than accept the call for selfdefence but it is indisputable that Africa’s most populous nation is wobbling as insecurity prevails across its landscape.

For instance, earlier territorial gains made by the military against insurgents in the north eastern part of the country have been lost; bandits and cattle rustlers roam the North-West; there have been persistent bloody clashes between farmers and herders in the North Central, unknown gunmen seems to be in charge the South-East, while kidnappers and killer herdsmen are terrorizing the South-West, South- South.

The scary security situation has prompted some geopolitical zones to opt for self-help by establishing security outfits as the state has failed to perform its core function of protecting its citizens, a development, some say is a road to Nigeria’s balkanization.

