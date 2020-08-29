Self-esteem, self-reliance, others highlightedinnewfilm, ‘AkwaMoney’

Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Ndy Akan, is set for the premiere of her latest movie, ‘Akwa Money’ as part of activities to celebrate her 50th birthday. ‘Akwa Money’, billed for a grand premiere tomorrow and public screening at Ibom Tropicana, Uyo, has all it takes “to burst the charts and damn the consequences.”

The movie is coming out on the heels of her debut film produced in 2019 and titled ‘1929’. The movie ‘1929’, which made national headlines touring the cinemas across the country and currently still making big platforms, exhibition and festival circuits.

‘1929’ featured array of grade A artists like Sam Dede, Sola Sobowale and Ireti Doyle. Her latest movie, ‘Akwa Money’, directed by Humble Akpan, brings the underground commerce and economy of incorporated cashand- carry sex trade to the screen. “It’s the untold story of our city ladies who trade in ‘Special Package’ for quick wealth; alas, they end up with more than what they bargained for,” says Akan. ‘Akwa Money’ is a star-studded flick parading the biggies of indegenous Akwa Ibom movie scene like: Uwem Umoh, Emma Etukudo, Aniebiet Francis, Benny Obi, Uduak Odungide, Ndy Umoren Akan, Richard Johnson, Nancy Bassey Oscar Bassey and many more. With special appearances by Feelingz Mbu and Jamzi Kul.

The producer, Ndy Akan said ‘Akwa Money’ addresses the theme of self-reliance, jettisoned and misconstrued by the present generation of women, as well as highlights the need for young women to maximise their God-given talents instead of merchandising their bodies for quick wealth. He said: “By compromising their moral values, these ladies expose themselves to great risks and tarnish the image of womanhood, their families and other people.”

