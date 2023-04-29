Metro & Crime

Self Kidnap Couple Demands N5m Ransom From Relatives

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a couple (name withheld) over alleged self-kidnap for N5 million ransom.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command spokesman confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

According to Hundeyin, the husband, a 53-year-old technician and his wife, a 48-year-old masseuse and bone setter, were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday respectively after a family member of the man reported the purported kidnap.

He said the couple, who admitted to the crime, claimed they planned the self-kidnap to raise N3 million to buy back their house in the Badagry area of Lagos.

“The man brought the idea and sold it to his wife. He did not deny it before the police. He said he did it through a text message for a purpose.

According to him, He said he did it because he wanted to buy back his house with N3 million.

“The man claimed he decided to organize a self-kidnap because he has financially capable brothers and sisters abroad.

“He claimed that if they hear of his kidnap with his wife, they would negotiate with the kidnappers and pay the money,” the spokesperson said.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom: Benue endangered as over 10, 000 Cameroonian refugees take asylum in state

Posted on Author Reporter

*Decries rising influx of IDPs, displaced flood victims   Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday expressed deep worry over the massive influx of the Cameroonian refugees into the state saying the state currently hosts over 10,000 of the refugees who are taking asylum in the state due to the crises in […]
Metro & Crime

Security operatives rescue 76 kidnap victims in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Kaduna State Police Command has said that prompt police and military response has foiled an attempt to kidnap 76 victims on the Funtua-Zaria Road.   The command’s spokesman, DSP Muhammad Jalige, said in a statement yesterday in Kaduna that the incident occurred at about 11 pm on Friday.   He said that the kidnap […]
Metro & Crime

Four trucks loaded with Fulani herdsmen intercepted in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

    Security operatives from the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in conjunction with the local vigilantes, have reportedly intercepted four trucks loaded with Furlan herdsmen and their cattle in Ipee town in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.   It was gathered that the herdsmen, who were said […]

Leave a Comment