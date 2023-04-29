Self Kidnap Couple Demands N5m Ransom From Relatives

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a couple (name withheld) over alleged self-kidnap for N5 million ransom.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command spokesman confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

According to Hundeyin, the husband, a 53-year-old technician and his wife, a 48-year-old masseuse and bone setter, were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday respectively after a family member of the man reported the purported kidnap.

He said the couple, who admitted to the crime, claimed they planned the self-kidnap to raise N3 million to buy back their house in the Badagry area of Lagos.

“The man brought the idea and sold it to his wife. He did not deny it before the police. He said he did it through a text message for a purpose.

According to him, He said he did it because he wanted to buy back his house with N3 million.

“The man claimed he decided to organize a self-kidnap because he has financially capable brothers and sisters abroad.

“He claimed that if they hear of his kidnap with his wife, they would negotiate with the kidnappers and pay the money,” the spokesperson said.