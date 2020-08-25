Self-kidnap: Lady, accomplice bag two-week community service

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti, Ekiti State sentenced an 18-year-old boy, Olawusi Victor, and Idris Mary (20) to two weeks community service for alleged selfkidnapping.

The two were among the 18 suspected criminals paraded last week in Ado- Ekiti by the police. In the course of the community service, the convicts would be supervised by the state judiciary chief security officer. The Chief Magistrate, Adefunke Anoma, said: “This again is sadly a sign of high moral decadence in the fabric of our society.”

Anoma also recommended two weeks counselling exercise for both of them to be supervised by the Court Registrar. She frowned at Mary’s action, for a girl of her age who was sitting for an international examination to leave the comfort of her home and go to stay at a guest house for four days.

Mary explained that she went to her boyfriend in Akure for fun but the lack of money for transportation back to Ado-Ekiti made her sent the message of kidnapping to her parents.

The prosecutor, Monica Ikebulo, told the court that “the act was committed on 9th August, 2020, when they conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by concealing their whereabouts and thereby demanded ransom from Mary’s parents, that she had been kidnapped”.

Mary and Victor are to run the two exercises concurrently and report back to court immediately after the two weeks.

