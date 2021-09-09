Self-medication may result in severe harm, untimely death – Expert

A Public Health Physician, Dr. Japheth Olugbogi who is an epidemiologist, has cautioned the populace against prescribing drugs for themselves without consulting a medical doctor or a licensed pharmacist. Making this known recently in an exclusive interview with the ‘New Telegraph,’ the epidemiologist also said selfmedication is very harmful to health. According to Olugbogi who is also the Chairman, Committee on Infectious Diseases in the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, “Like many substances that humans consume drug is good and bad for the body.

To this end, he said when drugs are taken in the right quantity in the right dosage and in the right prescription they are good for the body.” Similarly, he noted: “Whether we use a prescription drug or not drugs have side effects. Besides, every drug has some form of side effects or the other. He stressed that when people selfmedicate they face overwhelming conse-quences and sometimes die from it. This is applicable to herbal concoction; a lot of people take herbal concoction resulting in a lot of harm to their wellbeing, said Olugbogi.

He said most drugs contain harmful substances; that is why people need a licensed or trained medical practitioner to guide and diagnose ailments before prescribing drugs. “Though over-the-counter drugs can be prescribed by trained pharmacists,” said the epidemiologist. Responding to why self-medications is not the way to go, Olugbogi said the only way to stop the issue of self-medication is to create awareness on the TV, social media, radio so that people will have adequate Information on drugs before taking them.

On his part, a former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Olumide Akintayo said basically self-medication is when people prescribe drugs for themselves and majorly why they do it most times is because they feel they spend more going to hospitals for treatment. Consequently, they would rather go to pharmacy and prescribe drugs for themselves so as to get them at cheaper rate.

