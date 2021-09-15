Politics

Self-preservation as ‘best’ choice

“H ear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing” was the debut studio album by English hardcore punk band, Discharge, released in 1982 by Clay Records. While some critics at that time dismissed it as “unmusical,” it however seems the song on the lips of most Nigerian politicians at the moment.

In fact, some hitherto vocal politicians have not only withdrawn from the public space, but decided to be silent on national issues in order not to offend the powers that be and in turn get listed in their “bad books.” A prominent politician and chieftain of a ruling party in one of the South-South states was accosted recently to speak on the state of the nation, but he quietly turned down a scheduled interview on the ground that his views may annoy “power brokers” in his party.

Politricks, however, observed that the once vocal politician is not alone in this game of withdrawal. The strategy of keeping mute is also being adopted by several others over fear of the unknown, especially those aiming to fly the flags of their respective parties in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

