Selfish politicians sponsoring attack against Dikio, says Ijaw group

A group, Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw, on Tuesday disclosed that some politicians, who were desperately trying to covet the Amnesty Office and use resources meant for ex-agitators to fund their personal political ambitions, were the ones bankrolling their attack dogs to make spurious, baseless and unfounded claims against the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col Milland Dikio (rtd).

Lambart Olambo, the Coordinator of the group, in a statement said already one self-styled Chairman of second phase ex-agitators, (name withheld), had been recruited by his paymasters to drive the “Dikio-must-go” campaign.

The statement read: “We are aware of the fruitless sessions he had with his paymasters on the theme of their evil campaign and how to twist the narratives to get Dikio out of office and return a programme that had made substantial progress under Dikio to the dark days of backwardness.

“Having found Dikio spotless, accountable and transparent in all his dealings especially in the management of PAP funds, they resorted to flying a lame kite that he was the reason behind the increase in oil theft in the region for not paying some ghost names their amnesty stipends.

“It is obvious they have nothing to use against Dikio because this claim to us is lame. We have followed Dikio since he assumed office and his management of the amnesty programme and we unequivocally state that he is the best that has managed the scheme.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...