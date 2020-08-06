Sell fuel at N150 per litre, IPMAN directs members in S’West

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, has directed all its members to increase the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N150 per litre.

The South West Zonal Chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, said this in an interview with reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Tajudeen, who said the directive became imperative to avert the planned shutdown of filling stations across the zone, spoke on the heels of a new price regime announced by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The official pump price until PPPRA announcement had been N143 per litre.

The agency, the zonal chairman said, increased the depot price of the product from N133.72k to N138.62k without consulting with other critical stakeholders like IPMAN.

While accusing the PPPRA of “policy inconsistency,” Tajudeen lamented that the agency’s new depot price had subjected IPMAN members to serious dilemma.

He explained that after careful deliberations and consideration of many factors, the Zonal Executive Committee of IPMAN decided to increase the pump price to N150 rather than joining saboteurs at creating artificial scarcity of the product.

Like this: Like Loading...