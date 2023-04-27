Sell Government Land, Go To Jail, Osun Govt Warns

Osun State Government has warned unscrupulous individuals alleged to be selling parcels of land belonging to the state government to desist from such illegal acts or face the full weight of the Law.

A statement issued by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Land And Physical Planning, Surveyor Oladapo Fashina, urged such unscrupulous individuals to adhere to the warning before nemesis caught up with them.

“Attention of Osun state Government has been drawn to illegal activities of some land speculators alleged to be selling parcels of land belonging to the state government to unsuspecting members of the public.”

Fashina disclosed that the land forms part of the acquisition contained in Osun State Gazette Notice No.22 Volume 4 of 17th November 1994.

The statement emphasized that no one has the right other than the state government on the said land, maintaining that without the authorization of the state government, it is not only illegal but unlawful and would therefore attract necessary sanctions.

He, however, warned the public that any transaction involving either the sales, allocation, purchase and development of the land contrary to this directive is illegal, null and void.

“Members of the public are hereby and in their own interest advised not to enter into any transaction on any portion of government land or develop without government approved building plans to avoid unnecessary embarrassment.” the statement concluded.