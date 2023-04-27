News

Sell Government Land, Go To Jail, Osun Govt Warns

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Government has warned unscrupulous individuals alleged to be selling parcels of land belonging to the state government to desist from such illegal acts or face the full weight of the Law.

A statement issued by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Land And Physical Planning, Surveyor Oladapo Fashina, urged such unscrupulous individuals to adhere to the warning before nemesis caught up with them.

“Attention of Osun state Government has been drawn to illegal activities of some land speculators alleged to be selling parcels of land belonging to the state government to unsuspecting members of the public.”

Fashina disclosed that the land forms part of the acquisition contained in Osun State Gazette Notice No.22 Volume 4 of 17th November 1994.

The statement emphasized that no one has the right other than the state government on the said land, maintaining that without the authorization of the state government, it is not only illegal but unlawful and would therefore attract necessary sanctions.

He, however, warned the public that any transaction involving either the sales, allocation, purchase and development of the land contrary to this directive is illegal, null and void.

“Members of the public are hereby and in their own interest advised not to enter into any transaction on any portion of government land or develop without government approved building plans to avoid unnecessary embarrassment.” the statement concluded.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Excitement as Sanwo-Olu flags off children’s hospital

Posted on Author MURITALA AYINLA

There was excitement in the air yesterday at the Adeniji-Adele area of Lagos as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged off the new Massey Children Hospital, which is expected to be the biggest in Africa. With the hospital, the challengesof inadequatespaceatthe old Massey Children’s Hospital would be addressed as a new edificewouldcaterforthehealth needsof thepopulationof 22million people, and […]
News

Flooding: Sokoto urges FG to desilt Goronyo, Bakolori Dams

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has called on the Federal Government to desilt Goronyo and Bakolori Dams to forestall and checkmate the problem of perennial flooding that occurs in parts of the state. The governor made the call while commiserating with the people of Goronyo and Rabah Local Government Areas of the state over the […]
News Top Stories

NBA secretary challenges suspension, sues Akpata, police

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The suspended General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joyce Oduah, has sued the association’s national leadership headed by Olumide Akpata and the police over her suspension. Oduah was suspended pursuant to the resolution of the NBA National Executive Committee emergency meeting on August 15. In her suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja, […]

Leave a Comment