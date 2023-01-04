Sellers make case for charcoal, firewood as cooking gas price skyrockets

Praise Adebowale As the cost of cooking gas continues to skyrocket daily, some Nigerians who are sellers of alternative means of cooking are making a strong case for people to embrace their products which they insist is much cheaper to use. One of them is Mrs. Elizabeth Moyegun, who has been selling charcoal for the past 20 years. She said: “Nigerians should go back to charcoal. They believe gas cooks faster, whereas charcoal is better! There’s no cooking pot you place on charcoal that will go black. It’s only firewood that stains cooking pots. Let me tell you, 20 years ago, charcoal was much cheaper than it is today – in fact a bag then sold for N25 it moved up to N150 and then N250, before it moved to its current price of N3, 000 now. Charcoal is now expensive, but it’s important that people patronise and make use of it because it is still much cheaper than gas.” Moyegun explained that the cost of charcoal is also climbing and those trading in it are making less profit because of distance, where it is bought and also because there are too many points of payment. The cost of charcoal fluctuates depending on the season. For instance here in the west the rain is still falling which makes it more difficult to produce; but over there (where she goes to buy the bags) the rains are not that heavy so charcoal is still being produced but it is more expensive because I have to transport it to Lagos. Moyegun, who stays in Akute, in Ogun State, said: “I buy my charcoal from the Republic of Chad, Shaki, Iseyin and Ibarapa in Oyo State, and even Kogi State. Once the price increases from these places, it will definitely affect the sales here. There’s also the issue of transportation to consider and other expenses. I can pack charcoal worth between N3, 800 and N3, 600 in a bag. The cost of charcoal doesn’t have a fixed price. I don’t make use of gas, especially since I sell charcoal. I prefer to patronize and advertise my business.” She further stated: “Even when I have a big ceremony, I still make use of my charcoal. Nigerians should go back to what our forefathers left and taught us, which is the use of charcoal. When I put a bag of charcoal in my house, I cannot use everything in a month. But when you refill your gas, within a month you’ll be going back to refill it. The difference between charcoal and gas is clear. “At times, the gas seller refills air into the gas, and sells to the buyers, and these buyers have no idea it was not gas, but with charcoal, you’re sure of what you’re buying and getting. Charcoal is our natural resource; we should go back to it. Let us make use of what we know, and can see, rather than what we hear about, but cannot see.” She said that it was erroneous to think and believe that charcoal is stressful to use, whereas it is not. She explained that it doesn’t even require the use of a hand fan, adding that all it needed was just fresh and it would start burning. Moyegun said she could cook with charcoal, without adding kerosene to ignite the fire. “What I need to do is to take nylon, put it in the middle of the charcoal, and put the cover of a bottle under the nylon, and then light the match on the nylon. When it touches the cover, the charcoal will light up. Charcoal does not need kerosene; what it needs is just matches,” Moyegun said. According to Moyegun, years ago, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo said that when people cut down a tree, they should plant another one, but people turned deaf ears to what he said. She noted: “We cut down all the trees now, there is nothing much left to be referred to as firewood. There are not many trees in the forest, which is one of the reasons firewood is no longer common. However, I must tell you that firewood messes up the environment, which is one of the reasons I don’t like using it. Firewood cooks well, but the cooking pot will become stained, messing up the kitchen and house. It also dirties the hands, clothes and can cause damage to the eyes. I have sold charcoal for over 20 years and I can boldly say that I trained all my children with it. My last born is in university.” Another advocate, Mr. Olabode Johnson, who grills fish and meat also in Akute, says he prefers charcoal to cooking gas, because of fire hazards. He said that the gas was explo- sive. He sees gas as a risk to life and health. He added: “Moreover, charcoal is very clean and economical, unlike gas. Charcoal gives me the kind of satisfaction and taste I need for my business. And that’s why most of my customers always keep coming to me.” Mrs. Timilehin Bose, a food vendor, said: “My forefathers have been using firewood even before I was born, and it’s very economical for me. I don’t like charcoal. I buy firewood for N150, and it can last me for a whole day. The taste of my food when I make use of firewood is satisfying, and I don’t think I want to opt out for other alternatives. Firewood is better than gas, and burns faster. Firewood just needs paper, and matches to burn. The only stress in using firewood is that the cooking pot may get stained.” However, Mrs. Ikukoyi Susan, who incidentally sells charcoal, firewood and gas, said that most of her customers buy charcoal because they want to cook beans, which takes a longer time to cook. She added: “The increase in the demand for charcoal is interesting! We thought we had been forgotten, but the increase in the price of gas has made many Nigerians remember their first love. I see charcoal as an alternative to cooking gas. The demand for charcoal is now very high and more people are coming to buy it from me, unlike before. During rainfall charcoal is very expensive It’s always difficult sometimes to get it from our suppliers. I sell half a bag for N1, 500 and a quarter for N750. Charcoal is better in all ways, and I’m imploring Nigerians to go back to using charcoal.” Cooking gas has been in the news recently because of the spike in price. Earlier this year a 12.5kg cylinder sold for about N3, 800 but now it goes for about N10, 000; leading to an uproar from consumers. Even the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has weighed in saying the increment is worrisome. NALPGAM’s President, Mr Nosa Ogieva- Okunbor, said: “However, in spite of efforts at increasing the availability of cooking gas in the country, the price of the product has become worrisome in the industry. “If the trend is not addressed and a lasting solution proffered, all the gains made to increase consumption to the current modest level would be reversed.” But the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) blamed the inability of marketers to off take the full 450,000MT of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) allocated to the Nigerian market by the company for the price hike. Mr. Austin Ogbogbo, the company’s marketing manager blamed this on logistics and infrastructure challenges as well as other factors in the industry. Ogbogbo, however, expressed optimism that the NLNG would increase its production capacity by 35 per cent with completion of Train 7, which will in turn boost domestic supply and consequently see a price reduction. But while the charcoal and firewood sellers may be making cases for their products, however, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency: “Wood smoke can affect everyone, but the populations known to be at greater risk include; children, teenagers, older adults, people with lung disease- including asthma, and people with heart disease, outdoor workers, and people of low socioeconomic status, including those who are homeless and with limited access to medical care. “Research indicates that obesity or diabetes may also increase risk. New or expectant mothers may also want to take precautions to protect the health of their babies, because some studies indicate they may be at increased risk.”

