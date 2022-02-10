Business Top Stories

Selling forex to banks to end in 2022 – CBN

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has put Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) on notice that it will stop selling forex to them by the end of 2022.

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele made this known in Abuja on Thursday at the end of the Bankers’ Committee Meeting where he also introduced the RT200 Programme.

Emefiele said the time had come for the banks to go out there and source for forex by funding entrepreneurs with ideas.

The CBN, Emefiele said, will support the banks by granting rebates and other support until the banks find their feet in sourcing their forex by themselves.

Emefiele also disclosed that the apex bank’s policies and measures have led to a significant improvement in diaspora inflow from an average of US$6 million per week in December 2020 to an average of over US$100 million per week by January 2022.

The CBN, he said, would be reviewing these intervention programmes going forward to ensure that they continue to achieve the desired results.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

FG to save N225bn yearly from vessel repairs

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Federal Government has taken steps to ensure that over N225 billion ($500million) spent on ship repairs in foreign shipyards annually is retained in Nigeria. To this end, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has put in place series of support to encourage vessel maintenance and dry docking in the country. Presently, New Telegraph gathered that […]
News Top Stories

NSIA grows net assets to N772.75bn despite COVID-19

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) grew its net assets by N193.21 billion in 2020, representing a 33 per cent increase over the N579.54 billion recorded in 2019. The result was achieved despite the negative impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on global economies last year. NSIA announced this yesterday when it released its audited financial […]
Business

NNPC rules out equity sale, crashes JV debts to $2bn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

ADVOCACY Stakeholders at the NAPE 45th anniversary lecture advocated establishment of energy ban   The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at the weekend ruled out the sale of its multi-billion dollar equity in oil assets across the country to investors, declaring that this is the wrong time to venture into that.   Group Managing Director […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica