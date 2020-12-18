Seme Border remains closed, 24 hours after FG’s order

Nigeria’s land border with Benin Republic at Seme, near Badagry, Lagos State, remained closed more than 24 hours after the Federal Government announced its reopening on Wednesday.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited Seme yesterday evening, said that human and vehicular movement across the border post was restricted as the frontier remained under lock. NAN also gathered that intending travelers were denied exit at Seme by officials of Nigeria Immigration Service who claimed that they were yet to get formal directive to reopen the border.

An official of Nigeria Customs Service, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that security agencies at the border post were still expecting official directives to reopen the border. “We heard about the reopening of the four land borders from the news on Wednesday, but we are still waiting for directives from head office in Abuja.

“We cannot just open the border like that. As you can see, when the border was closed they introduced Joint Border Patrol which comprises of Army, Immigration, Police and Customs. “Anytime they ask us to open the border, we will open it,” he said.

NAN also gathered that movement restrictions and checking of goods and vehicles remained in place at more than 20 checkpoints mounted by Customs, Immigration and Police along Badagry ExpressAlso, commercial activities were yet to pick up at the Seme market due to the continued closure of the border. A trader at the popular Seme market, Mrs. Funke Senapon, appealed to Federal Government to order the officials to reopen the border as residents and traders who were rejoicing about the news of the reopening were disappointed when they discovered that border had not been opened.

