Seme border remains shut 72 hours after border reopening

Business activities are yet to pick up between Nigeria and Benin Republic border, Seme 72 hours after the Federal Government opened four borders in the country. Travellers were denied entry by the Nigerian Immigration Service, while clearance of cargoes has not been commenced by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

An official of the NCS who spoke anonymously with our reporter on telephone said that no agency of government had received directive formally from the government to commence business activities. He said: “There is a procedure; we can just commence business like that. Formal directive must come from our head office. We are ever ready to work whenever we received directive.”

