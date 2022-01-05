Seme Customs impound tramadol worth N1.4bn

Operatives of the Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, said it has intercepted some items suspected to be tramadol capsules concealed with 200 package jumbo size adult diapers.

A statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, Hussaini Abdullahi, said the offensive item laden in a 1X20 feet container has a Duty Paid Value of N1.45 billion. He explained that the container with registration number, MRKU 9090415, was handed over to the Command on November 15, 2021 by the Republic of Benin Authorities under transit cargo system to Nigeria.

Abdullahi explained the container became subject of watch by officers of the command as no importer or representative came forward to continue the process of clearance, which raised suspicion that prompted the process of a joint physical examination of the container, following the invitation of other security agencies by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller B.M Jibo.

Consequently, 200 packages of Adult Diapers, 100 cartons of Gabadol, 120mg, suspected to be tramadol, equivalent to 360kg were discovered during a100 per cent physical examination of the contents.

He stated that the diapers were smartly arranged at the front of the container, while the drugs were hidden at the back. The statement partly read: “The Customs Area Controller, Compt. BM Jibo directed that samples be taken out officially and handed over to National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to ascertain and confirm the drugs, Gabadol 120mg.

“Consequently, the Command has also initiated a full-scale investigation with a view to fish out those involved in this illicit importation.

“The Duty Paid Value, DPV, of the suspected drugs and Diapers is One billion, Four Hundred and Forty Seven million, Nine hundred and twenty Seven thousand, Fifty Naira, N1, 447, 927, 050.00) Only”.

Jibo warned perpetrators of unlawful activities to take their illegitimate trade outside the area command or be ready to meet their Waterloo, noting that it’s officers and men are not fully on the ground to challenge and counter any acts of smuggling and anti-economic activities.

the facilitation This is even as the CAC added that of legitimate trade remains cardinal objective of the Command.

