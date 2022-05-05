Semifinalists emerge at LaLiga/ NPFL U-15 tourney

All the four teams that would be competing in the semifinal stage of the fourth edition of the MTN and Valuejet-sponsored LaLiga/ Nigeria Professional Football League U-15 youth league has emerged after a mout-watering quarterfinal matches. The first two quarterfinals played on Monday saw Kano Pillars U-15 defeating Gombe United U-15 3-2 while host team, Remo Stars U-15 outsmarted MFM U-15 2-1 to secure their slot in the last four.

It will be a battle between Kano Pillars and Remo Stars for a slot in the final. On Tuesday, it was the turn of Shooting Stars and perennial rival, Sunshine Stars. The Oluyole Warriors’ youngsters drew the first blood but we’re pegged back by the Akure Gunners U-15. Shooting however scored the winner in the second half to set the stage for a semifinal clash against the defending champions of the competition, Katsina United U-15, who defeated Wikki Tourists 1-0. Thetwosemifinalgameswould be taking place on Thursday with the final coming up on Sunday at the Remo Stadium, Ikenne. MTN recently signed a deal with the NPFL to sponsor the Youth League alongside Valuejet as part of their quest to develop football from the grassroots.

