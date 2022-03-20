Seminar on innovative pastoral leadership holds

Fishermen Maximum Output Trainers Ltd, a foremost Management Consulting Firm has underscored the need for Ministers of the Gospel to improve their leadership competencies.

A Management Expert and former President Lagos Central Baptist Conference, Rev Kehinde Babarinde, says a seminar on Strategic & Innovative Pastoral Leadership holds from Monday March 21to Tuesday March 22,2022 at its training Centre at Bungalow way, Oke Afa Isolo , Lagos.

Some of the resource persons are Dr. Julius Adeniji,a renowned counselor and Management Consultant, and former President, Lagos West Baptist Conference, Mr. Victor Olaiya and Mr. Joseph Okusare. Babarinde says it is imperative for Pastors to embrace leadership skills that will enhance their ministerial capabilities.

According to him, Maximum Output Trainers is poised to equip and expose Pastors to contemporary trends in Pastoral Leadership

