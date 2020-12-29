Metro & Crime

Seminarian’s murderer, Kachalla, killed in shootout with rival gang

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

 

Kaduna State government yesterday said a notorious bandit, Nasiru Kachalla, and several of his lieutenants were killed as bandits battled one another over rustled cattle in Kaduna forest.

 

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that security agencies had confirmed to the government Kachalla’s killing. Aruwan said Kachalla was responsible for the abduction and murder a seminarian, Michael Nnadi, in January.

 

He said: “Kachalla, who has been on the run for masterminding several criminal acts, including kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling and banditry, was killed in a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

“Human intelligence networks confirmed that criminals from the rival sides were also killed, including some of Kachalla’s lieutenants. “The clash occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna Central Senatorial District. A dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle was said to have triggered the fatal confrontation.

 

“Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including kidnappings, killings and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja Road and also in the Chikun/Kajuru general areas. “He was the mastermind of the 9th January 2020 kidnapping of seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, and the 24th January 2020 kidnapping of Mrs. Bola Ataga and her two children.”

 

The bandits killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi and Mrs. Ataga before releasing her children. “Kachalla’s criminal gang was also responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, at Kakau village in Chikun Local Government on 3rd October 2019.

 

“While Kachalla was being pursued, security agents arrested three members of his gang, Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed, in April 2020,”

 

Aruwan said. The commissioner also said that troops repelled an attempted attack by bandits on the Galadimawa- Zaria Road in Giwa Local Government Area. He added: “The bandits blocked the road for some minutes, shooting sporadically at motorists plying the route.

 

“A combined team of the 4 Battalion and Field Engineers Regiment of the Nigerian Army mobilised to the location. The road was cleared and normalcy was restored, with no kidnapping or harm to motorists. “Troops and police are currently dominating the area with patrols.

Our Correspondent
