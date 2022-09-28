Seminary seeks continuous training for teachers

The management of St. Augustine Seminary College, Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has called for partnership in the training and retraining of the school’s teachers. The college is where students who have intention of becoming Catholic Priests are trained. It has produced thousands of Catholic Priests since its establishment in 1958 and has also produced people in different sectors of the society. Speaking to journalists during the National convention of Alumni Association of the school, Rector of the College, Rev. Fr. Mathias Omaka, called for continuous training and retraining of teachers of the institution to enable it remain the best college in the state. He noted that the school also needed critical instructional materials and urged the Alumni Association to assist in providing them. “There are things the old boys have been doing, we talk about manpower development, training and retraining of the teachers of which some of the old boys who are experts in that field have already started.”

