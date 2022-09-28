News

Seminary seeks continuous training for teachers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The management of St. Augustine Seminary College, Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has called for partnership in the training and retraining of the school’s teachers. The college is where students who have intention of becoming Catholic Priests are trained. It has produced thousands of Catholic Priests since its establishment in 1958 and has also produced people in different sectors of the society. Speaking to journalists during the National convention of Alumni Association of the school, Rector of the College, Rev. Fr. Mathias Omaka, called for continuous training and retraining of teachers of the institution to enable it remain the best college in the state. He noted that the school also needed critical instructional materials and urged the Alumni Association to assist in providing them. “There are things the old boys have been doing, we talk about manpower development, training and retraining of the teachers of which some of the old boys who are experts in that field have already started.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Blood, sorrow in Abaomege, Isinkwo, Igbeagu

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

For the past few days, the peace some communities in Ebonyi State have been enjoying has eluded them following skirmishes with their neighbours over land. The situation has brought sorrow on them with lives lost, many injured and properties razed writes UCHENNA INYA in Abakaliki Abaomege community, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State had […]
News Top Stories

Police invite Mailafia over Boko Haram comments

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), yesterday, invited a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, to its Abuja office on Monday (August 24). The police probe comes despite a separate investigation of Mailafia by the Department of State Services (DSS). The DSS last week invited Mailafia to its Jos […]
News

Ilara Kingdom: Oonirisa Confers Chieftaincy On Gbajabiamila, Foli Coker, Others At Alara’s First Enthronement Anniversary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Ilara Kingdom in Epe Area of Lagos State was a beehive of joyful activities on Thursday August 19, 2021 as His Imperial Eminence, Ooni of Ife and Adimula of Yorubaland, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, installed some eminent personalities with honorary chieftaincy titles in commemoration of the first anniversary of the enthronment of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica