Sen. Bamidele: l’m hopeful of getting Ekiti APC governorship ticket

Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has expressed confidence to secure the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State. He expressed his confidence when he came to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja to return his expression of interest and nomination forms. According to him, he had engaged all necessary stakeholders both within and outside Ekiti State for the ticket of the party. The Senator also expressed his preference for direct primaries as the mode of selecting the candidate of the party.

Speaking to the media, he said: “By the grace of God, I have just submitted my nomination form as well as my expression of interest form back to the National Secretariat of our party and that for me completes the application process and what is left is for us is to be back here sometime next week for the screening. “Back in Ekiti, I can also confirm that we have been busy on the field.

To the glory of God, I have completed a comprehensive tour of all the 16 local governments in Ekiti and we have not stopped our consultation. Consultation is still going on with stakeholders of the party both within Ekiti State and outside Ekiti State but most importantly, every card – carrying member of the party in Ekiti State is aware of what we are doing and we are reaching out to them and answering their questions and addressing their concerns.

 

