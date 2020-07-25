News

Sen. Goje launches solar borehole projects for 12 communities in Gombe

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Not less than twelve communities in Akko and Yamaltu Deba local government areas of Gombe state will be benefiting from motorised solar powered boreholes​ projects, being sponsored by Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje.

The benefiting communities include; Alkahira, Farook Quartets, Bogo BCGA, Salankiyo Kashere and Santuraki in Akko LGA, and Kwadon, Garin Foli, Sabon Garin Zambuk, Lubo, Baure and Shinga, all in Yamaltu Deba LGA.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the projects in Gombe Central Constituency on Sunday, Sen. Goje said the projects is aimed at meeting the basic water needs of the people of the communities.

Sen. Goje who spoke through his representative, Alhaji Danjuma Babayo reiterated his commitment to the improvement of the welfare of the communities in Gombe Central Senatorial District and the state at large, through the provision of basic and social infrastructures.

He urged the benefiting communities to ensure that the projects are well maintained for the overall benefit of the people.

“Please make sure that this borehole projects are well maintained so that they will serve you and others for long time.” He said.

While speaking on behalf of one of the benefitting communities, Chairman Farouk Quartets Development Association, Ibrahim Gwani expressed gratitude for the kind gesture, saying that it is timely and highly appreciated.

“We thank the distinguished Senator for this timely gesture. It is highly appreciated. I pray that God will grant him the zeal to keep doing more to his constituents.” He said.

Assuring that the projects will be completed in due time, the contractor promised to deliver qualitative work and that the work will be completed in one month time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MAGU: Prophet Omale Sues News Agency Of Nigeria For N1 Billion

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  **Demands Apology and Retraction Prophet Omale, the General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja has sued the News Agency Of Nigeria, NAN, over a report he described malicious, derogatory and libelous with the caption – “HOW MAGU USED ‘PASTOR’ TO LAUNDER RE-LOOTED FUNDS ABROAD – REPORT”.   In a letter […]
News

Tears of Akwete cloth weavers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Akwete cloth is a uniquely weaved cloth that originated from Akwete community in Abia State. It is an industry owned by women only. Since the 15th century, they have been weaving the cloths, but lament that except the late Sam Mbakwe administration in old Imo State, they have been denied of government’s support. EMMANUEL IFEANYI […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: Move with me to PDP or be fired, Obaseki tells councillors, appointees

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Indications emerged last night that councillors, political appointees and others may have obeyed an “Executive Order” to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where the incumbent governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, recently moved to in the wake of his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a means of securing their jobs. The development, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: