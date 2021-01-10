Sen. Gyang presents kits to teams ahead of Plateau Peace Football Tourney

The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly Sen. Istifanus Gyang has presented jerseys and balls to 73 teams participating in the forthcoming Peace Football Tournament he is organising in his constituency.

Gyang, while presenting the items to the various teams in Jos, said the initiative aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence and unity in the zone and the state in general. He also explained that the initiative would enable young people showcase their God-giving talents in the game of football.

“This tournament is an initiative and mechanism for peace in Plateau North and will also enable us to attain the objective of availing the youth the opportunity to showcase their talents in football artistry and provide entertainment for football enthusiasts.

Through this tournament, talents shall be discovered from the grassroots that will be developed and groomed to become professional players in the near future,” he said Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, lauded the senator for the initiative and promised to support the competition achieve it’s aim. Musa promised to a cash donation of N3 million, N2 million and N1 million to the teams that finish first, second and third in the competition.

Ahmed Musa, who expressed happiness with the staging of a grassroots football competition aimed at promoting peace, unity and reconciliation in Plateau North Senatorial District, said people of Plateau North should feel free in their movements within the Senatorial district.

“I am giving my own little contribution to this project because it will go a long way in uniting people in the senatorial zone and promote peace, apart from the fact that it will also unearth hidden talents from the grassroots level.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that the grassroots tournament will feature local football teams from the 73 electoral wards of Plateau North Senatorial District.

