Sen Kalu commences distribution of educational materials in Abia North

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Over 80 three-seater desks were yesterday handed over to Ezi Igbere Community School, Igbere in Bende Council Area of Abia State as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu commenced the distribution of educational materials to schools in Abia North senatorial District which he represents.

The gesture is part of efforts in bringing effective representation to the people in infrastructural renewal programmes, especially in the education sector. Kalu had promised during the inspection of some of the projects he attracted to the zone last April, to also furnish the classroom blocks he renovated.

The former governor of Abia State had vowed to provide a conducive learning environment for pupils and teachers in Abia North. The Senate’s Chief Whip was represented at the brief handover ceremony by his Legislative Assistant, Barr Mbila Uma Ayi, who urged the school to make the best use of them Receiving the desks, the Assistant Head Teacher, Mrs Ola Eleke, flanked by teachers and pupils of the school, thanked the donor and promised to make good use of them.

