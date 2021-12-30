Sen. Kalu donates motorcycles, food items, cash to his community

Senate Chief Whip and Abia North Senator, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has donated brand new motorcycles to boost security in his Igbere community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The former governor of Abia State also donated food items and cash to be shared among the 13 villages making up the clan in the spirit of the season.

Kalu explained that the gesture was to strengthen the security arrangements on the ground in the communities. In a social media post on Tuesday, the legislator said the items were handed over directly to the vigilantes in the presence of President General of Igbere Welfare Union, Comrade Goddswill Okorie. He said:

“To add more to the security equipment in my immediate village Igbere, this afternoon I donated motorcycles , food materials and cash to the 13 communities that make up Igbere.

These items were directly handed to the village vigilantes in the presence of the President General of Igbere Welfare Union, Comrade Goddswill Okorie.”

Meanwhile, Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Abia State over the demise of elder statesman, Ezeogo (Dr.) Anagha Ezikpe. Describing the passing of the statesman as a big loss to the state, he stressed that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

While conveying his heartfelt condolences to the Ezikpe family, Kalu prayed to God to repose the soul of the deceased. In a condolence message, the former governor said: “I received with sadness the news of the passing of a prominent stakeholder in Abia State, Ezeogo (Dr.) Anagha Ezikpe.

“He played notable roles in the development of Abia State. “The late statesman lived a fulfilled life and left behind good children to sustain his worthy deeds.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ezikpe family during this period of mourning.”

