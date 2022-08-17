News

Sen. Kalu names media personality, Sunny Idika, campaign spokesman

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has appointed an online media practitioner, Sunny Idika as the spokesperson for his senatorial election.

Kalu, in a statement by his media office, said Idika’s appointment was based on merit and with immediate effect.

Idika has since transmitted his acceptance of the appointment, pledging to discharge his “duties and responsibilities with commitment, diligence” and to the best of his ability.

Idika, a graduate of Human Anatomy, publisher, public affairs analyst and youth activist, is a member of Multimedia Publishers Association of Nigeria (MPAN). He hails from Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

Apart from serving as media consultant to several agencies and public office holders in the past, Idika is currently the National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ) and others.

 

