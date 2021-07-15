News

Sen. Kalu’s bill on hunger reduction, others scales first reading

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

A bill seeking to establish of a specialised bank to ensure food security in Nigeria, avail youths the opportunity to secure loan(s) through the bank using their certificates as collateral as well as encourage youths to engage  in agriculture has scaled its first reading at the Senate.

The bill titled: “National Food Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2021 SB(780)” is being sponsored by Abia North Senator and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Asides attaining food stability the bill according it’s sponsor also aims to reduce the number of unemployed youths in the country and also encourage youth empowerment in the country.

The bill was read before the members of the Senate on Wednesday by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and subsequently referred for second reading.

The food bank concept focused on tackling hunger, reducing food waste and solving the problem of malnutrition through targeted programs that seek to improve the availability of food to different category of persons.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project ‘ll accelerate industrialisation –Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, said that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project, currently being undertaken by the Federal Government, would accelerate industrialisation process in the country. Amaechi made this statement while delivering a speech at the Warri railway station, Delta State, during the flag-off of Warri-Itakpe standard gauge rail line freight services. He […]
News Top Stories

FG commences enforcement of 5% duty on imported cars

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Despite the cries by stakeholders and automakers in Nigeria against the implementation of the downward review of Import Duty on imported vehicles from 35 per cent to 5 per cent as contained in the Finance Act, 2020, the Federal Government through the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the enforcement of the controversial 5 per […]
News Top Stories

Lawan celebrates Nigerian journalists on World Press Freedom Day

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerian journalists as they celebrate this year’s World Press Freedom Day.   In a press statement by Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser on Media, Lawan noted that May 3 was set aside every year to remind governments around the world of their obligation to facilitate and respect […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica