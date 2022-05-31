Sen Okonkwo Commends Pope Francis over Bishop Okpalaeke’s Elevation as Cardinal

Senator Annie Clement Okonkwo has commended Pope Francis over the elevation of Most Rev

Peter Okpalaeke, the Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese over his elevation to Cardinal as Cardinal.

Okpalaeke who was among the 21 Bishops elevated to the rank of Cardinal on May 29, 2022, becomes the second Cardinal from Anambra State after Cardinal Francis Arinze.

In a statement made available by the senator who represented Anambra Central in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, the decision of the bishop of Rome and the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in appointing Most Rev

Peter Okpalaeke as Cardinal was a good one.

According to him, Most Rev Peter Okpalaeke is one of the most respected Catholic Bishops in Nigeria, who has contributed immensely to the growth of the catholic community.

While congratulating Okpalaeke, the senator prayed: “As you embark on this new God given assignment, the grace of God will follow you Most Revd Peter-Ebele Okpalaeke. Everyone and everything touched by you shall be blessed, amen.

