Sen. Okurounmu, Fagbemi, Akinboye, Ovba and others for Afrikanwatch Lecture and award

LAGOS-As the Nigerian Senate pushes for the amendment of the 1999 Constitution, and make some alteration to suit the yearning of most Nigerians, Afrikanwatch Network joined in this gesture and therefore call on Nigerians to support the move, as it prepares for her 2020 Lecture and Award which will hold on October 10, 2020, under the distinguished Chairmanship of Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN. The event is slated to take place at the College Hall , Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos with the theme: 1999 Constitution and the Economy; what hope for the Nigerian people.

This was according to the Publisher /Editor-in-Chief, Mark C. Orgu. The Media outfit in a press release noted that a short analysis of this year’s theme will be given by Prof. Timothy Atte, a renowned lawyer while discussants will include: Prof. Solomon Akinboye, A professor of Political Science and International Relations, University of Lagos, Col. (Barr) Abayomi Dare retd, former legal Director of the Nigerian Army, Sen. Femi Okurounmu . The event would be held in a strict adherence to the NCDC guidelines, as the following will be honoured with Gold Merit Award, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, Prof. Solomon Akinboye, Dr. Samuel O. Ossai, Chief (Dr) Sunday Ovba, Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa, HRH, Oba (Barr) Rufus Olarewaju Ajayi, JP, Engr. William Metieh, Engr. Enebi Shaibu Onuchayo, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, and Prof. Andrew Obafemi. At the event, the 2020 Afrikanwatch Memoir will launched.

In the same vein, Sen. Femi Okurounmu, Chief (Dr) Nzeribe Okegbue JP, Rev. Fr. (Prof) Anthony Kanu (OSA), Col. (Barr) Abayomi Dare retd, Prof. Timothy Atte and, Tunde Ladipo will be conferment with Afrikanwatch Lifetime Grand National Mentor (ALGNM)”

