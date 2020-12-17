Sen. Stephen Odey senator Representing Cross River North!

*JARIGBE’S SO CALLED APPEAL JUDGEMENT ANOTHER RUSE *

Jarigbe court of Appeal judgment is only another ploy to hoodwink his gullible supporters as the matter has nothing to do with Senator Dr Odey.

Recall that Jarigbe has been running from one court to another with the name of one of his boys John Alaga to deceive the court that the said John Alaga should not be sworn in as Senator of the party while at the same time using the same John Alaga as claimant and he Jarigbe as defendants without INEC, PDP nor Senator Odey as parties.

Recall also that he rushed to court to withdraw the injunction when the court threatened to arrest him for perjury.

Because of the frustration arising from yesterday’s swearing-in of Senator Odey, he has only taken another step to console himself and his gullible supporters but as always, he has failed.

When you live by forgeries and lies, you will continue to fail.

Again, is John Alaga Dr Odey?

He was never a candidate for the 5th December election and INEC will never declare him as such.

Only a political party has the right to sponsor a candidate and he was blinded by DESPERATION and went to procure judgment without using his head. Dr Stephen Odey has been sworn in and had a great day at the chambers representing the good people of CRS North with special sections with the senate President. At this point no court of Appeal, INEC or PDP has any knowledge of the kangaroo fake judgment which is circulated on social media.

Oya let him go and enforce his jankara appeal judgement make we see…

Let our Senator Stephen Odey continue the good work in the chambers while the social media false news keep flying!

